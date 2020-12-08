The city of Tullahoma has filled a key role in its planning office, city officials announced recently.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the city has hired Mary Samaniego as the city’s new Senior Planner in the Community Development Department.
“She will be responsible for all aspects of municipal planning including zoning, current and long-range planning, site planning and special projects,” Moody said in a memo on the hire. According to the memo, Samaniego will provide “technical support” to the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission.
Samaniego will come to Tullahoma from Tampa, Fla., where she has served as the Urban Planner for the last six years.
“In total, Ms. Samaniego came highly recommended by prior and her current supervisor and brings 25 years of professional planning knowledge and experience to the position,” Moody’s memo stated.
Moody also announced the hire to the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission during its Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.
“We look forward to her bringing her knowledge and experience to the position,” Moody said to the commission. Samaniego began in her new position Monday, Nov. 30, according to city officials.
Samaniego’s hire also comes as the city’s planning and codes department sees major changes.
According to Moody, the department was reorganized into two already-existing departments within the city government.
The planning and codes staff, its two building inspectors, its new property maintenance inspector and one permit technician has been reorganized as the Building Codes Division of the Tullahoma Public Works, she told The News. These employees will now report to Public Works Director Butch Jones, “who continues to hold certifications required for building inspections.”
“He will be working to streamline and improve both the stormwater and erosion control permitting and the building permitting and inspection processes and policies,” Moody said.
The planning and codes director, a position previously held by Lee Lawson until he was terminated earlier this year, has been reclassified as a Senior Planner position under Community Development Director Winston Brooks, she added.
Brooks has been working closely with Moody during the transition period in order to look for improvements to the development advisory committee’s role, as well as “how the city can best encourage development that is aligned with our long-term strategic and economic development goals as a community,” she said.
Samaniego released a statement on her hiring to The News stating she looked forward to bringing her expertise to Tullahoma:
“After working in many different settings, I realized that my true passion and interest is in small town planning,” she said. “I look forward to providing my professional expertise to help the community realize their goals.”