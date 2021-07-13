This Wednesday, the Tullahoma community is invited to celebrate the life and honor the memory of one of Tullahoma’s fallen friends. The city will officially rename a portion of West Hogan Street next to D.W. Wilson Community Center and Splash Island Joe Moon Way, in honor of the former Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director and longtime parks and recreation employee.
The dedication event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, and will see the friends and family of Moon gather to honor their brother and friend. Moon served the parks and recreation department in multiple capacities during his tenure with the City of Tullahoma, including as the department head. He served the city for four decades. Shortly after his retirement, Moon was killed in a car accident.
The public is invited to attend the official dedication and ribbon cutting, according to city officials. Refreshments will be provided courtesy of London’s, a favorite place for Moon to grab a bite to eat throughout his life.
Additionally, city officials have said, Brenda Moon, Joe’s sister, will be honoring her brother’s memory by covering the admission for all the children who wish to visit Splash Island that morning—no matter if they’re citizens or not. According to those close to the Moons, Joe would frequently pay for children in town to come to the city pool if they could not afford it, making Brenda’s gift an homage to her late brother.
D.W. Wilson Community Center is located at 501 N. Collins St.