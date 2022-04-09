The City of Tullahoma has an opportunity to expand child care services in the area and is asking the community to attend a public meeting to hear about the possibilities.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, grant funding is available to support projects that would “expand the number of children served by existing commercial child care providers and home-based child care providers.”
“Approximately $1 million in state funding is available for projects in our region through the South Central Tennessee Development District,” Moody said in an announcement. “We will be holding a public meeting to discuss and answer questions about the program and provide information on how child care providers can apply for funding.”
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at D.W. Wilson Community Center, 510 N. Collins St.
The funding is available courtesy of a Community Development Block Grant, COVID-19 Child Care Creation Program, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
At the meeting, city officials will discuss the guidelines of the program and solicit input from area residents regarding potential uses of the program funds. The funds can be used in a variety of ways, including the acquisition of property (building or structure), rehabilitation of homes/facilities, the purchase of equipment and the clearance or demolition of structures. All the eligible activities must be implemented to meet licensure requirements, improve child care services and/or expand child care services.
Any individuals or entities with potential child care projects are encouraged to attend the meeting. Those who cannot attend but have ideas they would like to submit may send those in writing to Moody at city hall, 201 W. Grundy St., or P.O. Box 807, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Suggestions may also be sent via email at jmoody@tullahomatn.gov. Suggestions will be accepted through Monday, April 25.