Two aldermen butted heads at the latest meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
During the board’s Oct. 26 meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks and Alderman Jenna Amacher clashed over a claim made by the freshman alderman.
During his aldermanic report, Blanks corrected a claim made by Amacher during a Facebook live video earlier this month. In the video, Amacher claimed City Administrator Jennifer Moody called every alderman but her in regards to an appointment to the board.
“If you call me out or call one of the board members out, I’m going to respond to that,” he said during his report. “There was something that was published that said all the board members were contacted about appointing Ms. Sernobia as an alderman. That is not true. They did not contact me. I don’t know if they contacted the rest of the board.”
Blanks further said he did not want to see the board devolve into chaos at each meeting as it did when he first ran for alderman. At that time, he said, there was “a lot of volatility” on the board, and he wanted to bring “civility and normalcy” back to it.
“I would sure hate for us to get back to that way, and I would encourage everybody on this board to be civil; to be nice,” he said. “This is a small town, you know. This is not the national stage. This is not even a state stage. We go to church together; we go out to eat together … let’s try to chill on that kind of stuff.”
The idea of regressing to the contentious atmosphere of the board was nauseating, Blanks said, and he prayed “that we can just be a normal board.”
“We don’t have to agree on everything, and I don’t think we should,” he said. “For a long time, I was the lone ‘no’ voice on that board up there. Some of that was growing pains and being a freshman alderman. There was a lot of stuff that I didn’t know. You have to put your time in and study it, which is good. With time, you learn when to speak and when not to speak.”
Blanks further encouraged all the aldermen to think about what they would like to say before doing so.
“Sometimes when it comes out of your mouth, you can never pull it back, and you hurt feelings,” he said to his colleagues. “I never want to hurt anybody’s feelings on this board if we can help it, because we have to work together. If we can work together that makes our community better. If we’re at odds all the time … I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the city of Tullahoma. I don’t think any of us ran not wanting that to be our number one goal.”
Amacher responded by saying there was a phone call made to each member of the board, including Blanks, though it may not have been the one she spoke of in her video.
“When I was speaking to that exact quote that you said, there was a phone call made,” she said. “There was one made to several members, and then there was also another phone call made, and I won’t mention, because it was somebody on this board that called and said, ‘Hey, my friend is going to be putting in for that position – just wanted to let you know.’”
Amacher said that person was not ultimately the person appointed to the board while also doubling down on her original claim that “every single one of us got that phone call.”
“That was one,” she said. “And there was another call. Whether or not you were a part of that second batch of phone calls that was going on.”
Amacher then said she did not mean to come across disrespectfully to any of her colleagues, though her constituents have asked her to “be a little bit more vocal.”
“Those who voted for me have reached out and said, ‘I like what you’re doing, and in the interest of transparency, would you please keep it up?’ Amacher said.
She reiterated her intention not to disrespect any of her colleagues but defended her passion on certain subjects.
“As two lawyers would battle in the courtroom sometimes, we have different things that we want to fight for and be zealous,” she said. “Sometimes we have to do that, and I do want diplomacy to be involved. I think in the interest of transparency, we need to do that at the board meetings as much as possible.”
Amacher also agreed to “try to collect my words more carefully moving forward,” and apologized to “any member of this board that I have upset or offended.”
Blanks thanked her for the apology, and the meeting continued as usual.