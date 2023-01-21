Mayor Ray Knowis

City representatives and managers met for a quarterly lunch to deliver reports to the mayor on Jan. 12, at C.D. Stamps. Attendees included members of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA), Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Tullahoma Planning Commission and others.

Randall Braker, general manager of the Duck River Utility Commission and constable of the Coffee County Board of Commissioners, delivered a report on the meeting between Duck River affiliates and stakeholders, requesting that the other local government entities keep a careful eye on the watershed.

