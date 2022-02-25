City officials are hoping to keep the Tennessee Corrections Academy in Coffee County, after a renewed effort by the governor and other state officials to consolidate all corrections academy activity in the Nashville area.
During the annual Legislative Breakfast held in January, Tullahoma’s State Rep. Rush Bricken announced plans by the state to consolidate all the Tennessee Corrections Academies in the Nashville area, informing city officials at that time that corrections officials and the governor’s office were looking at how to keep that aspect of Tennessee corrections in Davidson County. Since then, local leaders have drafted a resolution urging state officials to abandon those plans as it relates to the local corrections academy site.
The Coffee County site, located on the border of Coffee and Franklin counties on the highway toward Winchester, was opened in 1984 and has served as the Tennessee Department of Correction’s primary training and staff development center since its inception. The academy can serve upwards of 6,000 personnel members who come through Franklin and Coffee counties for lodging, dining and more during their training period, including basic training for new hires and in-service and specialized training programs for existing employees. Estimations put the facility’s operations, including local purchasing, staffing and trainee spending, as contributing millions of dollars to the local economy each year.
At the Feb. 14 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board unanimously passed a resolution urging the governor and other governmental officials to “ensure the continuation of the Tennessee Corrections Academy in Tullahoma.”
According to City Attorney Steve Worsham, Gov. Bill Lee has included the consolidation of the corrections academies across the state in a $385 million budget recommendation.
The state previously considered consolidating all the corrections academies, including the Tullahoma facility, back in 2017, Worsham said, making this renewed push the second time in five years that the state considered something that could potentially have significant impacts on the local economy.
At that time, Worsham told the board, the estimated economic impact of the facility was upwards of $5 million, including approximately 80 personnel members.
“I’m sure that they have more economic impact on us now than they did then,” he said.
Resolution No. 1572 outlines the various economic impacts the facility has on Tullahoma and the surrounding areas, including serving as the second correctional facility in the entire nation to be fully accredited by the American Correctional Association, and considered to be the blue-ribbon seal of approval as it relates to the development and delivery of high-quality training programs.
Per the resolution, the facility also serves as a host location for a number of civic organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America. The facility has for many years hosted an annual Boy Scout Jamboree on the property, and also provides youth soccer fields for use directly behind the main campus.
The facility’s historical significance is also laid out in the resolution, citing its original operation as a girls’ facility in the early 20th century, its architectural beauty and its pending nomination for placement on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The state selected Nashville architect Henry Closson Hibbs to provide the layout as a large grassy oval, whose long axis was east-west, to be surrounded by the various buildings, the whole layout suggesting a college campus,” the resolution reads in part. “He initiated the prevalent architectural style, Colonial Revival, with the first building, designed by him, first called West College and later named Rye Dormitory after Governor Tom Rye. The dormitory and an identical building next to it, first called East College and later McAlister Dormitory after Governor Hill McAlister were opened in 1918.
“Henry Hibbs’ name is on the cornerstone of Rye Dormitory. Although no cornerstone was placed on McAlister, the fact that it is identical indicates Hibbs was the architect. These and all succeeding buildings are built of Bedford County limestone.”
The resolution first affirms support by the board for the continued use of the facility as a corrections academy but outlines if the state does move forward with consolidating the academy in Nashville that the state “takes the appropriate steps to ensure that the present campus of the TCA is preserved and improved and provides facilities for additional meaningful employment and economic opportunities and economic contributions to this community.”
Worsham noted at the meeting that supporting this resolution was in line with the governor’s campaign promise to “enhance the economic stability of the rural areas of this state.”
“We hope that he will embrace this and will move forward with it and perhaps leave the corrections academy here,” he said.
City officials encouraged citizens to contact their representatives in order to show their support for the corrections academy’s continued operations in Tullahoma. Rep. Rush Bricken may be reached by phone at 615-741-7448 or email at rep.rush.bricken@capitol.tn.gov. State Sen. Janice Bowing may be reached by phone at 615-741-6694 or email at sen.janice.bowling@capitol.tn.gov. Gov. Bill Lee may be contacted by mail at Governor Bill Lee, 1st Floor, State Capitol, Nashville, TN 37243 or online at tn.gov/governor/contact-us.html.