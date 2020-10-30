As the weather turns cooler, more leaves are clogging up ditches and stormwater drains.
Tullahoma Public Works will soon begin correcting that issue.
The city announced the public works department will soon begin running routes to pick up collected leaves. The route schedules will begin Monday, Nov. 2, according to Public Works Director Butch Taylor.
There are two options for residents looking to have their leaves carted away. Residents can utilize the city’s green bag program for a faster service or opt for the loose leaf collection.
Public works recommends the green bag program for the fastest leaf collection. Leaves that are bagged in the green, biodegradable bags and placed at the curb are typically picked up around 72 hours after making a request to public works. The bags can be purchased at city hall for $4.40 for a roll of 20 bags. Once the bags are collected, they are composted and mulched.
The city deposits the leaves at a mulching operation to be composted and mulched. Last season the city collected over 1,500 tons of leaves that were processed for mulch and later sold as a recycled product.
Residents who opt for loose leaf collection will have to wait longer to see their leaves collected by the vacuum truck. The loose leaf collection works by covering two to three sections of the city at once. According to public works officials, the loose leaf collection routes will be sent to each neighborhood of the city at least three times during the collection program.
“Please watch for our crews and slow down and be cautious,” Taylor said.
Additionally, Taylor said, residents are urged not to rake up large debris, such as sticks, branches or other items, into their leaf piles. Anything other than leaves collected can damage the equipment used for leaf collection.
“We will get the leaves picked up, and we ask that you be sure that your piles are free from large debris that could break the equipment,” he said. “When the equipment breaks, it is costly and slows the process for all residents.”
When residents collect their leaves piles, Taylor also cautions against putting the leaves in drainage ditches. Drains clogged with leaves lead to flooding in heavy rains. Leaves should be raked as close to the street or existing ditches as possible but not into the street or ditch. If a ditch lies between the property line and the road, the raked leaves should stay on the property owner’s side of the ditch.
A full route map and schedule can be found on the city’s website or residents can call the public works department at 454-1768 to find out when their neighborhood will be serviced.