None of the four applicants for a certificate of compliance walked out of this past week’s city board meeting with an approval, as the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny all the current applications for the certificates on file, citing flaws in the city’s decision-making process.
In a 6-1 vote, the city acknowledged that multiple missteps were made from the beginning of the certificate saga and offered apologies to all the applicants before denying them all. Only Alderman Jenna Amacher opposed the denial of the applications.
One of the failures the board acknowledged with the vote is the lack of proper notice given to potential applicants that the city would only be allowing one additional certificate of compliance to be issued per the city’s ordinances. Section 8-209 of the city’s municipal code states only one certificate may be issued per every 4,000 residents in the city limits. Prior to 2020, the city had just approximately 18,655 citizens, limiting the number of liquor stores in town to four. The 2020 Census put the official count at 20,393, meaning one more liquor store could open in line with the ordinance. The city began accepting applications for the new “retail package store” Aug. 31, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
While city officials were monitoring the release of official Census figures, according to Mayor Ray Knowis, the city failed to properly advertise that it had received those figures and their ripple effects for the business community.
As part of the vote, the board tasked city staff to set up a special-called meeting where the board will be tasked with coming up with a transparent and equitable process for this situation.
“With legal counsel, we will come up with [an] equitable process for awarding that certificate,” Knowis said at the meeting, noting that special-called meeting will be set for Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Additionally, as part of the vote, the four current applicants will be able to reapply for a certificate within 12 months with no financial penalty.
Amacher said the situation was a failure of city leadership, particularly of City Administrator Jennifer Moody, as well as the board as a whole.
“This is completely unfair and arbitrary to the people who submitted their applications, to start over and restart based on our flaw,” she said at the meeting.
She reiterated her desire for the application process to be on a “first come, first served” basis and presented “new information” that proved why some of the applicants were ineligible for the certificate. Per the retail package store licensing, Amacher said, there is a provision that prohibits an applicant from having direct or indirect interest in more than two “retail package stores, retail food stores or an alcohol license in the supplier or wholesaler tiers of licenses.”
“A retail food store is actually the same as a convenience store,” she said, “so it says that you can’t have interest, either direct or indirect, in more than two. The other applicants already have two retail food stores, so this would actually bump them out if this were to be challenged at the state level.”
Amacher further claimed that the locations two of the applicants used were not “qualifying locations,” as one of them was building still for sale with no contract on it and the other was a current convenience store.
“You cannot have a liquor store inside of a convenience store,” she said. “They do not have a location that is qualifying, so that should immediately disqualify them.”
Additionally, Amacher said, one of the applicants admitted they did not submit their application until after there were three others submitted but was still requesting consideration.
“For this to be fair, and for us to go by what the rules say, there has only been one applicant that has followed the rules, submitted all of it on time and actually has qualifying indicators on their application,” Amacher said.
She then moved to award the certificate to Jaie Damron; however, there was already a motion and second on the floor. Per Roberts Rules of Order, which the board follows for its meetings, a new motion cannot be brought to the floor when there is already a motion and second on the floor.
Each of the aldermen received an opportunity to speak on the issue, with most agreeing with Amacher’s point that the process was not fair; however, the majority of the board supported the motion to deny all four applications and start over.
Alderman Daniel Berry said the only way to move forward in a fair manner was to deny and to define a process to be used for making the determination. He also said there was not equitable treatment of the applicants, that the process was not transparent and that none of the applications should have come before the board in the first place.
“I would hope that actions have been taken to remedy or resolve those involved in making that not equitable, whether that’s training or disciplinary or whatever,” he said. “I hope that moving forward, we take the time to go through the items in our packet and if we have any questions to stop and ask that question. But I do think the only way to move forward, unfortunately, is to deny.”
Alderman Sernobia McGee only had a question as to the length of the certificate application process. Moody said the physical application did not take long at all, but that the state had a much more detailed process than the city.
Amacher countered Moody’s assertion, however, calling it “misleading.”
“It’s not actually just about filling out the application itself,” she said. “It’s about all the front work that you have to do, as far as having a business plan in place, having a qualifying location, which our applicants don’t have, except for one of us, understanding that there’s a moratorium that was in place, that has been in existence for the last five years, that our city administrator should have be aware of and plan and prep for, considering that we knew our Census was probably going to come back. These are things that we should have been ready for.”
The News reached out to the alderman to clarify what she meant by the “one of us” comment as well as to what moratorium she was referring, but has not yet received a response.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks agreed that the process “could have been done better” and offered an apology to the applicants on behalf of the board and the city staff. He also agreed that the best way to move forward was to deny and start over.
Blanks further argued that a liquor license had not been issued in the city for nearly 40 years, and those who were working at that time are no longer around to ask for guidance. He also recommended the board go back and look at the ordinance itself once the current situation has resolved.
“We need to be really, really sure when we define this process, when we get this liquor license situated, we can revisit our charter and change that rule,” he said. “This language of, ‘not more than one license shall be issued’—‘shall’ is a key point. That means we have to. If we had in here “will” or “can,” then we could just say we don’t want to give any more licenses. That would be the discretion of this board. We could’ve ended this, period. We wouldn’t have to have any more liquor stores if that one word was changed.
“We apologize. This has been sort of a boondoggle, but we’re going to try to make it right. Just be a little more patient with us.”
Alderman Robin Dunn said multiple people reached out against any new liquor stores coming to Tullahoma, noting that she would also be willing to look at the ordinance along with Blanks.
“That’s where I stand right now,” she said.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell agreed with her colleagues that the process was unfair and that the best way forward was to start fresh.
“In my mind, it just has to be fair, and the process has not been fair, and that’s our bad,” she said. “Let’s make it right. Start over.”
Amacher also took issue with the fact that a special-called meeting was already set prior to the vote, calling it a violation of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act in her mind.
“It’s under the assumption that tonight’s measure is going to pass,” she said. “To me, that’s completely unfair to all the applicants.”