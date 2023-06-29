Tullahoma city logo

A move by the city board of mayor and alderman to put a historic zoning overlay on parts of Tullahoma has been sent for more study as the rights of property owners were raised into question when it comes to enforcement of zoning violations.

Tullahoma citizen Scott van Velsor spoke at the June 12 BoMA meeting concerning the establishment of the historic zoning idea and cautioned it could have dire consequences for property owners.

