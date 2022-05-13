The city can now move forward in its attempts to recoup delinquent property taxes through legal action.
At an April meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen ratified an amendment to the city charter that would allow for the city to list more than 25 defendants on a delinquent property tax suit. The charter change was required in order to the city attorney, working in conjunction with county officials, to sue multiple people for their delinquent city property taxes from prior years.
Previously, the city’s charter prohibited more than 25 defendants for a single suit, which would have meant City Attorney Steve Worsham and the city’s legal team would have to file multiple lawsuits and spend more money on the filing fees for each individual suit. With the ratification, those suits can be combined into one action before the court.
Because the city’s charter was established by Private Act, all charter amendments must be passed initially by the city board then sent to the Tennessee General Assembly for approval before returning to the local body for a ratification vote. That second vote must be at least a two-thirds majority vote, meaning at least five members must vote in the affirmative. The ratification vote was unanimous, as was the initial vote on the measure. The General Assembly passed the measure early in March, and Gov. Bill Lee gave his stamp of approval March 18.
