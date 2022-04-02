In an effort to clear out the public works department’s growing pile of brush, the City of Tullahoma will enter into a cooperative purchasing agreement with a company previously approved by the City of Lewisburg.
According to Public Works Director Robert “Butch” Taylor, the department’s holding area for brush collection is nearing its full capacity. Storm events in December, as well as the city’s usual brush collection, have seen the holding area exceed 75% in the brush that’s been piling up. The city previously had a contract with local company Johnson Mulch & Grinding Company, but the company has since gone out of business, leaving the city without a place to bring its collected brush to be mulched and grinded.
“Public works has limited area to store brush and limbs, therefore we need to have options available to grind our brush debris,” Taylor said in a memo on the subject.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the city considered resending out a request for bids but instead opted on another route that would likely be more financially responsible.
“Our public works director was able to find a company in this area that has an existing contract that we can collaborate and obtain that pricing from,” she told the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its March 28 meeting. “We are proposing to, basically, piggyback that contract for the rest of this budget year. So you have a request to authorize this in an amount not to exceed [public works’] available budget for this item.”
Moody said the public works department currently has $28,425 remaining in the FY22 budget for mulch, and the contract she sought approval for would not exceed that amount for the rest of this year. After the end of this fiscal year, the city would put out another request for bids for competitive pricing.
“We’ll seek out new pricing going into the new budget year,” she said.
The company in question is Benchmark Grinding & Mulch Company, a Christiana-based company in Rutherford County. The company currently has a contract with the City of Lewisburg to perform grinding and mulch service; Tullahoma would simply collaborate with the company and Lewisburg to use the already agreed-upon pricing for grinding and mulch services.
Alderman Jenna Amacher raised concerns about the city not sending out another request for bids, saying that adopting the Lewisburg pricing with Benchmark Grinding & Mulch Company would not allow for local businesses to have an opportunity to submit a bid.
Moody said Lewisburg originally set out its request for bids at the beginning of the current fiscal year, which would have allowed for any local area companies to respond with their proposed prices. Those prices, which would have likely risen since the bid was accepted, are still locked in at the original numbers, meaning the city would not have to risk higher pricing for the grinding and mulching.
Amacher took umbrage with what she felt was the city not giving local businesses the opportunity to submit a bid, but Moody disagreed, saying the city did originally go with the local business—Johnson Mulch was the local business, but it is no longer in operation.
“We’ve had to use a company out of Chattanooga, and [Benchmark] was the next closest company in our region,” she said. “Second, while we obviously can’t predict the future and what proposals will come in, we know that a company who’s had a contract that was bid, those prices are going to be lower than if we asked for today’s pricing, so that’s why we’re suggesting we go this route.”
Amacher said she felt this decision was premature and the city should not “usurp” local businesses’ opportunities to present their pricing.
Despite her reservations, Amacher said she liked that the city was taking a step that would save it and the taxpayer’s money. She just wanted to make sure the city was giving the local community an opportunity and following the “proper channels” for these decisions.
Berry asked for clarification on just how much brush was collecting in the public works department.
“Do we have work piling up?” he asked Moody.
She confirmed the department was quickly approaching the limits of its capacity. She reminded the board back in December after the tornadic events that month, the city had to approve an emergency purchase to have the Chattanooga company help clear out the brush from the storms. She also said the city has burned some of the collected brush, which drew criticisms and complaints from some residents.
“If you drive by the facility, they’re referring to it as ‘Mount Brushmore’ right now, which is how tall the stacks are,” she said. “Everybody’s experiencing a ton of brush this year from different storm events like the tornadoes. We’re still having people clear out their properties and bring brush and limbs and tree stumps.”
Moody reiterated that this move would only be for the remainder of the current fiscal year and came recommended from Taylor, who she said recognized these prices would be much more competitive than any pricing the city could get if it sent this out for bid.
She also said the city’s preferred option is to have a collaborative agreement with Franklin County to work together as governments to address the issue together. That collaboration is not currently an option due to some mechanical issues, Moody said, involving the engine of their grinder. It was her understand the engine was a FIAT engine and Franklin County was awaiting a part for it from Europe, which carried its own delays.
The board ultimately unanimously approved the agreement.