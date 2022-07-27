Clint Wolf

Clint Wolf explains his concerns with the Think Tullahoma Comprehensive Plan during public comments at Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. A vote to adopt the plan was postponed in light of the standing room only turnout at city hall.

 CAITLIN ABLE Staff Writer

During the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, community members came out in throngs to have their voices heard on the vote to adopt the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Mary Samaniego, senior planner of community development, opened the discussion by presenting an overview of the plan and its intent, as well as the city’s history with community development plans.