During the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, community members came out in throngs to have their voices heard on the vote to adopt the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Mary Samaniego, senior planner of community development, opened the discussion by presenting an overview of the plan and its intent, as well as the city’s history with community development plans.
“The comprehensive plan is a document to guide the future development of the city.” she said. “It is an advisory document meant to be reviewed prior to land use and development decisions. The city of Tullahoma has had a comprehensive plan since the early 1960’s. The latest version of the comprehensive plan was adopted in 2012.”
The current board of mayor and aldermen voted to begin the process of creating a new comprehensive plan with the hiring of the Walker Collaborative Consulting Group. The Walker Collaborative Group was specifically selected by this board because it includes a nationally-recognized fellow of certified planners, a world-renowned economist, an urban designer specializing in small towns and a transportation planner that is also a Tullahoma native, explained Samaniego.
“It is vital for a comprehensive plan to be based solely on the ideas and desires of as many of the residents and business owners of Tullahoma as possible and not the ideas of the consultants or the planning staff,” she said. “Because of this, the planning city staff and the consultants have made a huge effort to get as many ideas and hear as many concerns from the public as possible. A website was created so that the public could monitor the progress of the plan draft, and seven presentations and public input were completed over the past year, with over 500 total participants. A mailer was sent out to every household within the city limits, requesting public input.”
Members of the community were given the opportunity to share their opinions and grievances with the plan prior to the approval of the meeting agenda, but members of the board were unable to engage in dialogue.
“I moved here a year ago. It took me two years to find this town,” shared Clint Wolf, a community member. “This is an amazing, unique community. My family is in real estate, believe it or not. I’ve been around real estate since I was a kid. I can tell you that the old adage ‘location, location, location,’ doesn’t matter anymore. You know what the new adage is? ‘Density, density, density.’ It’s about money and profits. This plan, with these embedded cities within cities, the Planned Unit Developments (PUDs): they’re not for us. They’re for the investors. They’re for the outside money and the developers who come here and make millions and then leave. It’s sad, because the way things are here is wonderful. There’s nothing wrong with growth, but this is overgrowth. This is an agenda for overgrowth. Every place there’s one of these PUDs, you’re going to see the same effect: traffic, crowded schools, taxes, potentially crime. It’s time to table this plan and have a clear discussion about what the future of this wonderful town should look like.”
After speaking on the potential impact of having the roads in the King’s Lane, Country Club Boulevard, and Tara Boulevard expanded to handle increased capacity for incoming residents, community member Ray Cyr expounded on the perceived effect on homeowners in those neighborhoods.
“That leaves myself and all of the residents on that side of town holding the bag someday when we want to sell our house. Who’s going to want to come and live in that area when the infrastructure isn’t there to support it? Why should someone who’s an out of state developer come in here, buy that property, and profit millions off the backs of our neighborhoods? I may not sell my house now, but someday, it is going to be sold. Who’s going to recoup that loss?”
In light of overwhelming community response, the decision was ultimately made to postpone a vote to adopt the plan until a study session could be held amongst the board, city administrator, planning director, and, potentially, the Walker Collaborative Group, which aided in the design of the plan.
Following the study session, a town hall meeting will be planned to allow for public comment and discussion on the plan as it stands.
“To vote on this issue or discuss it any further after everything we’ve heard, after going back to the drawing board, would be a slap in the face to the people that have shown up here tonight,” said Alderman Jenna Amacher. “I cannot in good conscience move forward until we take a step back and listen and look at some of the things that these individuals have brought to our attention. There is no reason to be in a hurry.”
In speaking on the public response to the comprehensive plan and her own desire to have more time to discuss the implications of certain sections, Alderman Sernobia McGee shared her own questions and concerns.
“I attended the public hearing that was held, and there were two words that were said that stuck out to me: implementing and adopting. It came across as if actions are already taking place. I’m sure that there was a lot of time and a lot of hard work put into this plan, but our citizens have legitimate concerns. I’m one for growth, but we can’t be insensitive to the concerns of our citizens. I, for one, think that this plan needs further review of how it will impact these communities and ensure that we keep the citizens informed during review until a happy medium is found by all involved. I think it’s important that we let the citizens know that we hear them and that we need to do what’s right by our citizens. I would also like to take this time to apologize, publicly. I went back and listened to an interview I had, and I was asked a question about the comprehensive plan. I was nervous, and what I said was, ‘People hear what they want to hear.’ What I should have said was, ‘People heard what was said.’ Although I enjoy being an alderman, I don’t do what’s right to try to save my seat; I do what’s right because it’s the right thing to do.”