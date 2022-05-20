City officials have approved to add $290,000 of extra funding to repair and pave segments of Cedar Lane.
At the May 9 Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, the item to increase the paving budget for Cedar Lane was added to the agenda and presented to the board by City Administrator Jennifer Moody and Public Works Director Robert Taylor.
According to a memo sent by Taylor, the board had previously allocated $228,948 in funding for the FY 2022 operating budget to be used to support repairs and paving of Cedar Lane. Per the memo, as the bituminous index – the average quote from suppliers furnishing asphalt cement to contractors – continues to rise, the paving budget is insufficient to pave both roadway segments that are in the worst condition.
The request to the board was to take $140,000 from the general fund reserves to increase the budget for this project, bringing it up to $368,948 in total.
Upon approval, the repairs will be done to three roadway segments on Cedar Lane:
- Cedar Lane from West Lincoln Street to Wilson Avenue
- Cedar Lane from Wilson Avenue to the bridge over Rock Creek
- Cedar Lane from the south side of NHC Tullahoma to William Northern Boulevard
Moody reminded the board that it approved to use the Governor’s Local Support money to support paving Cedar Lane back in February. She said at the time they didn’t know how far that specific amount of money would go, and the weather conditions at the time weren’t right to pave the street. When discussing the matter with Finance Director Sue Wilson, the simplest way was to appropriate from city reserves and hopefully by year end when she brings the budget amendment the sales tax will be able to be used without using reserves.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis asked how much it takes to do a continuous pave, citing if paving was done by segments it will create bumps in the road which will cause quicker deterioration.
Taylor said if the city wants to do a continuous pave then they would need to approve to amendment then as it will cost the city more later on if they fixed Cedar Lane by segments. He said for the last few months, the bituminous index – which the city’s contract is based on – has jumped significantly. He referred to the jump in gasoline prices, which at the time was $3.99 and then jumped to $4.15 the following day.
He said without having the actual quote to present, he said his approximation of how much extra funding is needed is about $140,000.
“I am concerned what June’s bituminous index is gonna be. I suspect it’s going to jump again and that number is going to continue to increase,” Taylor said.
Ray then asked Taylor if adding another $150,000 to the amendment to do a continuous pavement of Cedar Lane. Taylor said that should be able to do it. Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks made the motion to add an addition $150,000 to the request, making the total additional funding to $290,000, increasing the paving budget to $518,948 in total.
Both the vote on the amendment and the request passed unanimously.