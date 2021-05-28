The municipal elections for the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will officially move off their annual elections and three-year terms.
The city board ratified the charter change that will set mayoral and aldermanic terms to four years rather than three and shift the election cycle for those positions to sync with the general election cycle at its Monday, May 24 meeting. The change moves the city elections from an annual basis to a biennial one—every other year.
After passing the General Assembly and receiving Gov. Bill Lee’s signature April 30, the city board was required to pass the charter change with a two-thirds majority to fully enact the change to the city’s charter. Charter changes via Private Acts require an initial vote from the city board, passage in the state legislature and the governor’s signature before a final ratification vote. In Tullahoma the ratification means at least a 5-2 approval, since the board is a seven-member elected body.
The approval was not without its controversy, however, as heated discussion surrounding financial concerns, constitutionality worries and other municipal elections took an extended period of time during the Monday meeting.
Alderman Jenna Amacher sought to postpone the ratification until the June meeting of the city board in order to determine the length of time the board had to approve the resolution. She said since the charter change would not affect school elections, it would be wrong to deprive the voters of Tullahoma the chance to select their aldermen this election cycle. She also said, since the city was already going to have to pay for the school board elections anyway, the city should go ahead and have aldermanic elections. Her motion to postpone did not receive a second and thus died on the floor.
Alderman Jimmy Blanks brought up the fact that the city judge is also an elected position that will need to be addressed as well, since it was also not addressed by the current charter change.
Alderman Robin Dunn also said she was not feeling “as comfortable” with the change as she previously had been. She expressed concerns over the expense the city would have to account for this year, saying she originally supported changing the charter because it was supposed to save the city money.
When elections take place in general election years, costs are shared among municipal, county, state or federal entities, which keeps costs low among each entity. Elections that happen in odd years, including Tullahoma municipal elections, are solely the financial responsibility of the municipality holding them. Generally speaking, Tullahoma municipal elections cost between $25,000 and $30,000 every other year. Over a 10-year period, the city would spend approximately $125,000-$150,000 on off-year elections. Additionally, voter turnout in off-year elections tends to be significantly lower than in general election years.
Dunn also moved to postpone the ratification vote until the June 14 meeting, with Amacher seconding for more conversation. She wanted more information on the city judge’s election cycle, she said.
“I don’t want to go through a hot mess if it’s not going to make a hill of beans of difference,” she added.
Blanks then pointed out that if the board did not ratify this charter change after specifically after asking the state representatives to carry the bill in the legislature, the board’s reputation and clout may be damaged in the future.
“This has been a long road and process to try to get this approved,” he said. “I would hate for the wheels to fall off here in the last little bit.”
He also said no other aldermanic candidates would be able to file a petition to run, as the filing deadline has already passed.
Amacher then accused Blanks of not wanting to delay the ratification because it would benefit him electorally.
“You’re up this year,” she said. “Obviously, you’re not going to want to have to go through the trouble of having an aldermanic race.”
However, Amacher said, if the city was already going to be having a school board race and having the aldermanic race would not cost any more than holding the school board race, taking away Tullahoma voters’ choice in the matter was “unjust.”
“It’s antithetical to our Constitution,” she said.
Alderman Berry countered, saying five members of the current board went to the city’s state legislators and asked them to carry this specific legislation for the city.
“They didn’t just do it on their own; we asked them to take the time when they had other bills or other things that they could’ve been doing, to carry out the bill,” he said.
To Berry’s point, Amacher said she represented the citizens of Tullahoma, “not the government.”
Dunn then said the reason she originally supported the charter change was the financial savings the city would see as a result of syncing up its elections. She worried that not addressing the city judge position would keep the city in a “mess” and not be able to get out of it.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody said the city judge position had some state constitution barriers that prevented the city from extending that term in order to sync it up but that the city would be looking into how best to address it.
“That’s what we thought: we would deal with the judge last,” she told the board.
She added that she did attempt to work on the school board portion this legislative session, but when she received draft legislation from the state legislators’ offices, the drafts did not address the school board portion of the city charter, only the mayoral and aldermanic terms and the biennial election cycle.
Knowis said school board was working on their portion of the municipal elections but that it would not be possible this calendar year. By about 2023, Knowis said, the school board should be able to fully sync up with the city board for the biennial elections.
Blackwell said she personally did not agree with moving the elections but, to Amacher’s point, she represents the citizens of Tullahoma, and the citizens frequently tell her the financially responsible decision would be to move the elections in order to save the city money.
“To Ms. Amacher’s point, I do work for the citizens, not myself, not for the government,” she said. “I hear from our citizens every day that this is something they’ve been asking for from well before I was even elected, and so I plan on voting against the motion to postpone, because it’s time to do it. They want this.”
Dunn then asked if it would be possible, “someday, somehow” that the city judge position could be moved to the same election cycle as the proposed charter amendment, to which City Attorney Steve Worsham confirmed it would be possible.
“I believe we can, yes,” he said to the alderman.
Dunn then withdrew her motion to postpone and the board voted on the original motion to ratify the resolution. The vote carried 6-1, with only Amacher opposing. The elections that were to take place this year for two aldermanic seats—those belonging to Blanks and Alderman Sernobia McGee—will have their terms extended for one year and come up in August 2022.