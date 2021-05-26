The city of Tullahoma is looking at a nearly $30 million budget for the coming fiscal year, and property owners will not see a property tax increase next year.
At its Monday night meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a first reading of the city budget, which sits at $29,353,378, a 0.9% increase over the current fiscal year budget. Per state law, municipal budget ordinances require passage on three readings. The city board will vote two more times to approve the budget, giving time to make room for any amendments to its appropriations on the second and third readings. Those readings will take place June 14 and 28.
According to the first draft budget document, the FY22 budget includes $2,066,583 for “general government” appropriations, $3,799,708 for the police department, $2,955,129 for the fire department, $3,091,475 for the public works department, $2,030,810 for the parks and recreation department, $11,418,994 for Tullahoma City Schools, $280,000 for the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, $156,000 for the Tullahoma Municipal Airport, $519,421 for other agencies, including tourism and cultural organizations and community service organizations, and another $1,243,700 earmarked for debt service.
The draft budget also anticipates $25,029,860 in local tax revenues, $3,086,777 in “intergovernmental” revenues, $162,137 worth of revenue from licenses and permits, $520,137 from fees and fines, another $221,365 in miscellaneous revenue and a $333,103 pull from reserves.
Planned capital projects that are anticipated to continue if FY22 include a number of road and sidewalk repair and construction projects, such as the sidewalks installation on Kings Lane, a Safe Routes to School project for Grundy Street, improvements to the Ovoca Road intersection with Riley Creek Road and more.
The property tax rate remains at $2.4305 per $100 of assessed value for all real and personal property for both Franklin County and Coffee County residents of Tullahoma. The property tax rate has not changed in the last two years. The $2.3405 per $100 rate has been in place since FY19.
Homeowners in Tennessee are taxed on 25 percent of their home’s appraised value.
The owner of a $100,000 home in Tullahoma, then, would then pay $607.63 in city property taxes. This rate does not include the county tax rate.
Passing the budget on the first reading was not without its controversy, however, as some aldermen sought to change the appropriations some community service organizations received.
Alderman Daniel Berry sought an amendment to the budget that would raise the appropriation the Tullahoma Sports Council receives in FY22 from $13,800 to its requested $25,000, an $11,200 difference in funding. Berry said the sports council brings tourism dollars to the city in the form of tournaments, including one held last weekend that saw hundreds of Little League players, parents, coaches and more to Tullahoma. Since the tournament brought the people to the city and saw them spend their money at local restaurants, Berry said he wanted to see the council receive their full funding.
Mayor Ray Knowis said any aldermen who sought to change appropriations should also present where the money would come from, as the city is statutorily bound to present a balanced budget. Berry suggested the extra money could come from anticipated hotel/motel tax revenues; however, Finance Director Sue Wilson said all anticipated revenue from hotel/motel taxes was accounted for in the budget, meaning Berry’s suggestion could not work. He then suggested defunding the Tennessee Backroads Heritage and putting that money toward the sports council, as he was not sure what it did other than creating a pamphlet about the area.
City officials then pointed out that the Tennessee Backroads Heritage appropriation, which is set for $5,375 for FY22, is connected to a funding resolution from the city’s charter and receives a percentage of the hotel/motel tax revenues rather than a set whole-dollar amount; in order to change the Tennessee Backroads Heritage appropriation, the board would have to pass another resolution regarding its funding, which would take longer.
After lengthy discussion on the amendment, Berry ultimately withdrew his motion to amend.
Alderman Jenna Amacher said she would be willing to increase the sports council’s funding some, though she felt uncomfortable giving the group the full $25,000. She then proposed an amendment to raise the sports council’s appropriation by $5,000 and to pull the difference in funding from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, as it had the largest budgeted appropriation of all other organizations, but was informed by city officials that the chamber’s appropriation was also set by a resolution from the charter similarly to the Tennessee Backroads Heritage.
Amacher also suggested to pull the difference in funds from any excess hotel/motel tax revenues before withdrawing her motion.
Berry also said he would bring more information on how to increase the funding for the Tullahoma Sports Council at the next reading and discuss things in more detail at that time.
The board then voted to pass the first reading of the budget ordinance 6-1, with only Amacher opposed.