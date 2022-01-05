In one of its last actions of 2021, the city of Tullahoma approved a measure to seek another change to its charter in order to better facilitate a tax sale to recoup delinquent property tax collections.
At its December meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution seeking to replace portions of section 10 of the city charter (Chapter 553 of the Private Acts of 1903, as amended) and replacing them with updated language.
In particular, the resolution states the sought amendment would delete the words “and shall include not more than twenty-five defendants in one bill” from Sec. 10 (g) and a new subsection 10. (I) into SECTION 10 which will provide the following:
“The city attorney or the city tax attorney may follow any parts of the provisions set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 67, Chapter 5, Parts 20, 21, 24, 25, 27 and 28, in whole or in part, in lieu of and/or to supplement the proceedings hereinabove provided for.”
According to City Attorney Steve Worsham, the language being replaced is “quite outdated,” and by having the updated language, city would be able to more efficiently move forward with a tax suit and sale to recoup delinquent property tax collections.
A memo on the resolution from City Administrator Jennifer Moody outlined the two-fold rationale behind changing the charter for this purpose. The first reason removes language that “prescribes that the City Attorney must include no more than twenty-five defendants in one bill.”
“This appears to be an outdated standard that unnecessarily limits the number of defendants that can be included in each complaint in a delinquent property tax suit,” Moody states in her memo.
Additionally, the amendment would allow for easier coordination with Coffee County officials.
“Second, the city desires to better coordinate delinquent tax sale matters with Coffee County and would be better able to do so if our language corresponds to the language and provisions followed by the county,” Moody’s memo reported. “Better coordination on these cases should result in cost savings to both entities and provide for a better mechanism for the city to address property maintenance code violations on related properties.”
Worsham, in his capacity as city attorney, has been working for the last year on collecting all the necessary information to hold a tax sale in Tullahoma.
“We’ve been working on title searches on these and trying to track down mortgage companies,” Worsham told The News. “A lot of these properties have changed hands over the years, so in previous year’s we’ve done title searches, but we’re having to bring that up to date. It’s almost constant. Before we file the suit again just for the 2020 taxes that we’ll be filing pretty shortly, we’ll have to do a title search again on all of them again to make sure they didn’t change hands during the year. That takes a lot of time.”
Throughout the last year, Worsham said he has been coordinating the tax sale with the county but efforts hit a slight snag with the former county tax attorney, Will Lockhart, who was tapped to fill a judicial vacancy left by former Circuit Court Judge L. Craig Johnson upon his retirement. Worsham said the county was currently looking for another tax attorney, as of the last time he spoke with Coffee County Clerk & Master Sheila Proffitt.
According to Worsham, removing the 25-defendant cap from the city’s charter would allow for easier logistics in the tax sale process. The city would be looking at probably more than 100 different defendants in the tax sale suit, he added.
Further, Worsham said, he had little idea why that particular cap was enshrined in the city’s charter in the first place. He speculated it followed the letter of old chancery rules that limited the number of defendants allowed in any chancery lawsuit, but said that limitation was a logistical nightmare in pursuing a tax suit.
“It’s just sort of a logistical problem, because we have to file a different suit for each 25 defendants, so every year we would have five or six lawsuits with five or six numbers,” he said. “Then keeping track of those numbers, and the payments on them and then going back for the tax sale, through every year’s suits, putting notices with the case number where that particular defendant was listed on all those notices would be quite a problem, and we’re trying to not have that problem in the future.”
The limitation does not pose any particular financial hardship on the city, Worsham said, as the city is not charged any court costs.
In his December board report, Worsham said the city could likely have its tax sale in the 2022, but any firm timeline would depend on the services of process owed to each of the property tax-owers.
“We’ve got to send out new summonses and re-serve all the people who were not properly served in previous years,” he said.
The last time the city had a tax sale was around a decade ago, Worsham said. Since that time, the city has filed suits against homeowners who owe delinquent property taxes; however, the city has not followed through on the suits for several of the individuals, minus those who owe substantial sums of property tax monies to the city.
Additionally, Worsham said, the city must locate all the mortgage-holders for the question properties in order to allow them the opportunity to exercise their rights to come and protect their interests at the tax sale.
Worsham speculated the citywide tax sale could take place in the fall of 2022, after the city has served process on all the known defendants and followed due process procedures. That would include allowing the known defendants to respond to the services of process or advertise notices in the newspaper for all property owners who did not return the service and seek a default judgment from the court against those individuals.
Once the court puts down an order against those individuals who did not respond, the city can move forward with the tax sale to recoup the delinquent property tax money.
“It’s a complicated process, but we have collected, just under the threat of sale, a good bit of money, because they realize it’s coming, but we’re going to go ahead and go through will all these others,” he said.
All amendments to the city’s charter require an initial vote in support of the resolution, a vote from the Tennessee General Assembly and a final ratification vote from the city board. The ratification vote must be at least a two-thirds majority of the board members, meaning at least five members. The General Assembly will reconvene Jan. 11 for the next legislative session.