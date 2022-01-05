Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.