The city of Tullahoma is looking at a nearly $32 million budget for the coming fiscal year, and the lowest property tax rate in 35 years.
At its special called Monday night meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a first reading of the city budget, which sits at $31,801,798, a 1.9% increase over the current fiscal year budget. Per state law, municipal budget ordinances require passage on three readings. The city board will vote two more times to approve the budget, giving time to make room for any amendments to its appropriations on the second and third readings. Those readings will take place June 13 and 27.
According to the first draft budget document, the FY23 budget includes $2,459,615 for “general government” appropriations, $3,968,889 for the police department, $3,238,501 for the fire department, $3,629,059 for the public works department, $2,225,413 for the parks and recreation department, $12,043,809 for Tullahoma City Schools, $300,000 for the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, $156,000 for the Tullahoma Municipal Airport, $604,707 for other agencies, including tourism and cultural organizations and community service organizations, and another $1,212,741 allocated for debt service.
The draft budget also anticipates $26,861,250 in local tax revenues, $3,501,897 in “intergovernmental” revenues, $213,187 worth of revenue from licenses and permits, $455,600 from fees and fines, another $259,865 in miscellaneous revenue and a $510,000 pull from reserves.
The first draft of budget does not list any planned capital projects that are anticipated to continue in FY23. The list will presented to the board in the second reading of the budget.
The property tax rate will decrease from $2.4305 per $100 of assessed value to $1.9532 per $100 of assessed value for all real and personal property for both Franklin County and Coffee County residents of Tullahoma. This new rate is a 19.6% decrease, a reduction of $0.47 cent, to the previous year’s rate.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, this is the lowest property tax rate that the city of Tullahoma has experienced in 35 years.
Homeowners in Tennessee are taxed on 25 percent of their home’s appraised value. The owner of a $100,000 home in Tullahoma, then, would then pay $488.30 in city property taxes. This rate does not include the county tax rate.
Moody said the priorities for the budget include responding to the significant rise in the cost of living; providing and enhancing services; supporting job creation; and new business development, land development and a vibrant economy.
She added that everyone is pleased that there is no proposed property tax increase and there is a lower property tax rate.
“We have been so fortunate to see our tax base grow by 2.3% and because of that growth and our continued sales tax growth we can offer a lower property tax rate,” Moody said.
Before the vote to pass the first reading of the budget, Alderman Daniel Berry made the motion to increase the cost of living adjustment (COLA) from 5% to 8.5% to match with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which was up by 8.5% in March.
“We got people looking at Jack Daniel’s and all these other places that are hiring and we are losing veteran folks.” Berry said. “Things are going to get worse and they are our number one asset.”
During the lengthy discussion, it was agreed amongst everyone that taking care of the city’s employees is a top priority but there were concerns about increasing COLA to 8.5%. Moody said she thought 5% was what the city could afford, but also knew that there will be a comprehensive study into the pay plan which will show if there is any compression of salaries among employees and if the city is missing the mark on employees who are underpaid or overpaid.
“When you give an across the board raise, you’re probably going to have some that still miss the mark and are still too low and you run the risk of paying some positions that are already at market more than what the market is recommending,” Moody said.
She added there will be an evaluation of the budget in January, which will create a picture of what the city’s revenue looks like and show where there’s need for improvement.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks asked Finance Director Sue Wilson in her years of experience, has the city had this great of increase in COLA. She said “no” as they have not nor had they experienced this kind of COLA either. When asked if the city would be okay with pulling from reserves, Wilson said economically the city will be fine but there will be other areas of concern for next year the city.
“I think our reserves are solid and our sales tax growth has been extremely good for the last three years,” Wilson said. “Economically, I think we are sitting in a good position.”
Moody noted that the increase will have a compounding effect when it comes to increasing the salary and benefits as they will need to do it again next year as well as adding on to the step increase and what the cost of living will be. If the board goes forward with the amendment, she said there is nothing wrong taking the position to be the best city with the best paid employees but she will not be able to add more positions. She noted other cities have taken this approach.
“You need to understand that we won’t be able to add new people to the payroll as we will just be absorbing the cost of payroll,” Moody said.
Alderman Robin Dunn said her concern, if they are not reflective and strategic, would be that some employees may have a higher increase than some of the skilled employees.
“I don’t want to do a blanket ‘this is going to solve everything’ type of solution,” Dunn said. “I think we need to see what costs are doing and reevaluate this in January. I think a kneejerk reaction is going to come back to haunt us for years.”
Berry reiterated that the amendment was to increase the COLA for the employees, as they have the system and certifications to keep track with salaries, and as waiting until January or next year will not help the employees now.
On the vote for the amendment, it was 3-3, yes from Alderman Rupa Blackwell, Sernobia McGee and Berry and no from Mayor Ray Knowis, Dunn and Blanks. Since it was a tie the amendment failed.
Before the final vote on the first reading of the budget, Blackwell commended the leadership of the last few years as the city will be seeing the lowest certified property tax rate in 35 years.
“I think this is a big deal and is something to be proud of,” she said. “I think it shows the leadership of the board, and the years’ previous boards as well, insuring that Tullahoma is growing in a good way. I am just excited and pretty proud of everyone.”
After passing the first reading of the budget 6-0, Blackwell brought non-alcoholic grape juice to share with the board when the meeting adjourned to commemorate the upcoming property tax rate.