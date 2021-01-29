With the recent decline in COVID-19 case numbers, the City of Tullahoma will begin easing restrictions by phasing back in certain operational postures.
The city announced it would move back to Phase 2 of its operational structure beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The city moved into Phase 3 of the plan in mid-December after a “significant spike” of COVID-19 cases in the area. At that time, certain buildings, such as the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, closed to the public, while other emergency departments, including police, fire and public works, remained open with modified COVID-19 protocols in order to maintain distance.
The bi-monthly meetings of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, as well as the monthly Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission meetings, have been held electronically via Zoom since then.
City staff were not permitted to hold in-person gatherings or meetings, masks were required to be worn when they could not maintain six feet of distance between them, pre-screenings for employees was mandatory and departments were encouraged to increase telecommuting in order to ensure social distancing, or even reduce hours.
According to city officials, moving back to Phase 2 of the plan means city staff can now hold limited in-person gatherings or meetings and the pre-screenings are no longer mandatory. Staff members are to self-monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19. While telecommuting is still an option for city staff, the hour reduction is no longer included. Masks are still required “to the extent practical and that does not interfere with work assignments,” per the city’s plan.
City staff told The News while in-person meetings, such as the weekly Development Advisory Committee meetings, will resume, the city board and planning commission meetings will remain virtual as allowed by Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 70. Per the order, governmental meetings can continue electronically until the end of February.
Parks and recreation
Also in mid-December, the parks and recreation department pulled back on services it offered and community center hours after the holiday season case number spike. Re-imposed restrictions included closing all common areas, suspending fitness and water classes, limiting the number of people allowed in the public gyms, resuming temperature checks for all visitors, closing water fountains and park restrooms, canceling in-person meetings and suspending the meeting room reservations, among others.
But parks officials announced some restrictions would be lifted starting Monday. According to Program Manager Lyle Russell, the parks and recreation department would phase in certain procedures beginning that day, including:
Use of common areas/lobbies
Resuming all fitness and water classes
Pavilion/Park rentals for more than 50 people will require a special event form and social distancing plan
In-person meetings/room rentals will be available at half capacity. No parties; only meetings.
One-step sign-in forms will resume.
Water fountains and park restrooms will reopen.
Some restrictions or limits on certain activities may still apply, according to Russell, such as capacity limits on the weight room (20-person maximum), lane sharing limitations in the indoor pool (three persons per lane) and a capacity restriction overall (20-person maximum).
Other restrictions include a 40-player limit on Pickleball, which is considered a non-contact racquet sport.
All activities are subject to provisions of the Tennessee Pledge, Russell said, and any sport or league is governed by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA).