Alderman Kurt Glick

The Revised 2011 Comprehensive Plan failed to pass the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA) on its first of two readings, after months spent in revisions with the Planning Commission and Community Plan Development Committee (CPDC).

After the BoMA ceased discussions over the long-debated ThinkTullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan in October of 2022, the CPDC was created, by recommendation of Alderman Kurt Glick, to review and revise the existing 2011 Comprehensive Plan with the maps of the 2040 plan.