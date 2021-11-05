The city of Tullahoma will pay tribute to its veterans this Thursday, Nov. 11, in its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. at South Jackson Civic Center. Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis and the Board of Aldermen announced recently that this year’s keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen. William N. Phillips, a 38-year veteran who retired from military service in 2014.
Phillips’ service includes assignments such as Principle Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), Director of Acquisition Career Management; Commanding General, Joint Contracting Command, Iraq/Afghanistan in Baghdad, Iraq; Commanding General, Picatinny Arsenal, NJ; Program Executive Officer Ammunition; and Deputy PEO, Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
“When you honor those who have served in defense of this country, you honor the best f what men and women can be,” Knowis said. “We are pleased to host this event for veterans and their families, and it is an honor to have our local military leaders participating in Tullahoma’s Veterans Day Ceremony.”
Lt. Gen. Phillips entered active duty in the U.S. Army in 1976 as a field artillery officer at Fort Sill, Okla. His operational assignments included III Corps, 25th Infantry division, 2nd Infantry division and Multi-National Force-Iraq. He has held acquisition leadership positions including the chief of contracting for Joint Task Force Bravo Honduras; the Chief Longbow Apache Procurement; Chief of Flight Operations, DRPO Boeing Philadelphia; Commander, DRPO McDonnell Douglas, Huntington Beach; Director for Information Management, Assistant Secretary of the Army; Commander, Defense Contract Management San Francisco; and Director Unit Set Fielding for the Army G-8.
Phillips holds several degrees, including a bachelor’s degree from MTSU, a master’s degree in procurement and materials management from Webster University and a master’s of personnel management from Troy State. He is also a graduate of the Defense Systems Management College and Industrial College of the Armed Forces.
For his military service, Phillips has received the Distinguished Service Medla, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal. He was named the Army’s Acquisition Commander of the Year in 2001 and was inducted into the Defense Acquisition University Hall of Fame in 2014.
Phillips and his wife, Marilyn Hopkins are both natives of Bedford County.
During the ceremony, patriotic music will be provided by select members of the Tullahoma High School Brass Ensemble, the Tullahoma High School Singers, as well as the traditional armed services medley, performed by Lloyd Smith and “Faithful Soldier,” performed by Jon Gray. Others taking part in the ceremony will be the mayor, the Rev. Marty Nutter, American Legion Post 43, Marine Corps League Detachment 1128, Boy Scout Troop 402, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the GFWC Woman’s Club.
South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.