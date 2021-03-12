Tullahoma added a new piece of history to its grounds last week when the Tullahoma Tree Board planted a new American Elm tree in the city’s arboretum. The Elm is a descendant of the famed “Liberty Tree,” which was an elm tree that stood in Boston during the American Revolution.
The tree was planted in celebration of Tennessee Arbor Day on March 5. Additionally, the city was named a 2020 Tree City USA for the 24th year in a row by the Arbor Day Foundation, while Tullahoma Utilities Authority was named a Tree Line City for the 10th year in a row during the planting ceremony.
According to Dan Lambe, the president of the Arbor Day Foundation, Tullahoma “should be proud to live in a community that makes the planting and care of trees a priority.”
“If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time,” Lambe said in a letter to the city. “Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being and energy use. Tullahoma is stepping up to do its part. As a result of your commitment to effective urban forest management, you are helping to provide a solution to these challenges.”
Tullahoma joins more than 3,600 other Tree City USA communities, totaling a population of around 155 million people.
In order to be considered a Tree City USA, communities must meet four specific requirements: it must have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis took care of the last requirement Friday afternoon, declaring the day Arbor Day in Tullahoma.
According to Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Program Manager Lyle Russell, who hosted the tree planting ceremony, the elm tree is expected to grow around 3 to 5 feet each year on its way to becoming the perfect shade tree.