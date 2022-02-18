The proposed increase to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter adoption fee will take effect this spring, after the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 1571. The ordinance repeals a section of the Tullahoma Municipal Code that lists the various fees and fines associated with the Tullahoma Animal Shelter in order to replace it with an updated fee schedule.
The board passed the measure on its first reading during its Jan. 28 meeting in a 6-0 vote, with Alderman Sernobia McGee absent.
Per Police Chief Jason Williams (the animal shelter operations fall under the purview of the Tullahoma Police Department), the average cost for the care of the dogs in the shelter is $125 per dog, and the previous adoption fee of $10 was “significantly underpriced” and did not allow the shelter to recoup any medical costs for the care of the dogs in the shelter. In a memo on the subject, Williams said the increased price would “assist with offsetting the costs of ensuring the animals that come into our facility are healthy enough to be adoptable.”
The ordinance raises the adoption fee to $100, among other changes. In addition to the adoption fee, the pick-up fee will increase from $15 per animal to $50; the maintenance of animals fee will rise from $7.50 per animal/day to $15 per animal/day; and the quarantined animals fee will increase from $12.50 per animal/day to $15 per animal/day. The $25 animal control fine and $50 unvaccinated animal fine will remain the same under the ordinance.
The new fee schedule will take effect April 1, giving potential adopters more than six weeks to save their money for a new canine companion.