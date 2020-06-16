A welcome reception has been set by the city for the new director of Tullahoma City Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens.
Mayor Lane Curlee announced Tuesday afternoon the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen would host a reception and meet-and-greet opportunity for the public to get to know the newest leader of TCS at 5 p.m. Monday, June 22, prior to the next city board meeting.
The reception will be held inside the board chambers room upstairs at Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
Stephens will make some brief remarks at around 5:30 p.m., just before the board meeting begins.