The city of Tullahoma is still operating regularly, even as multiple state agencies and businesses halt or temporarily suspend activities due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
There are currently 26 confirmed positive cased of COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 10 in Davidson County, nine in Williamson County, two in Shelby County, and one case each in Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There are not any confirmed cases of the virus in Coffee County.
City officials released a statement Friday evening stating it was continuing to work with the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, the Coffee County Health Department and other partner agencies to prepare for coordinated prevention and response plans.
"Currently no city services have been impacted," the statement read. "City departments continue to monitor the situation and develop plans to ensure the continuation of essential services. Police and fire rescue services will operate fully and have implemented safety and protection protocols to ensure their continued operations."
The statement added that the city will continue to monitor any updates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health and "adjust our response plans and operations based on their advice."
The city called on residents and other individuals to "assist" in "practicing everyday prevention measures" in order to minimize the potential exposure to the virus, including proper hand-washing (at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water), not touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick and more.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Tennessee, the city recommended visiting the state health department website.
The full release can be read at the city website.