Family, friends and city officials came together Monday to officially rename South Wall Street to Eugene London Street in honor of Eugene London, Sr.
The resolution to rename the street in honor of London was brought to the Board of Mayor and Alderman during their Monday, June 12, meeting. Little discussion was needed as BoMA unanimously approved of the resolution of renaming the street, which begins at West Lincoln Street and runs southward to the viaduct.
Eugene London, Sr. is a recognizable name in Tullahoma for his service to the community for 50 years as a sports icon in his many roles, including a TSSAA official from 1964-2014, where he official high school state championships in football, basketball and baseball, as well as state playoff games. He was also a TSSAA Assigning Officer for the Central TN Baseball Umpires Association for 20 years; a traveling official with the Harlem Globetrotters in the 1970s and was a member of the Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. London was inducted into the TSSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
Interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson kicked off the street naming ceremony, held in the parking lot of SIM&S, saying it was an honor London and noted any time he saw London, whether he was throwing someone out of game or calling technical fouls, he was smiling. Pearson also recognized some of the guests which include Mayor Ray Knowis, Aldermen Derik Mann, Kurt Glick and Jerry Mathis, County Commissioners Jackie Duncan and Lynn Sebourn, and various representatives of Tullahoma Police Department, Fire Department and Parks and Recreation.
Before giving the invocation, Joe Johnson gave his thanks to Glick, who presented the resolution to rename the street, and the other aldermen for being able to help with honoring London’s legacy. Knowis then presented the proclamation to rename South Wall Street to Eugene London Street, which he presented to London. Glick then unveiled one of the signs to give to London and said it was his honor to help rename the street to honor London.
“I think everybody from my generation and other generations know Eugene and his cheerfulness and energy are a great example to everyone,” Glick said.
Glick then shared a story of when he was at the Parks and Recreation Center, he got to know London more when he came to run on the treadmills. Glick said a testament of London’s energy was when London used to work on the base Friday and officiate football that evening night. Saturday morning, he would serve in the National Guard and would leave to go to Detroit to see his son, Antonio, play football on Sunday and drive back home to be at work on Monday.
“I don’t know if anybody could hold up that kind of energy, and then he would be back Monday evening running on the treadmill at D.W. Wilson,” Glick said. “Thank you Eugene for everything you have done.”
Dr. Jesse Campbell and Bonnie Watts, founder of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, shared that in 2004 during First Lady Andrea Conte’s, wife of former Gov. Phil Bredesen, 605-mile walk across Tennessee to raise awareness and funds for child advocacy centers, London joined her and walked with her for 24 miles from Tullahoma to the Warren County line.
“We would like to thank you for your support for children’s advocacy, thank you,” Watts said.
Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) Director Winston Brooks also recognized Eugene London, Jr. for his contributions within the community and for serving on the TAEDC board for 12 years before recently stepping down. Brooks then welcomed Antonio London to say a few words.
Antonio said he was proud of his dad and he was amazed to learn something about his dad at 52.
“I couldn’t be more proud to be your son,” Antonio said. “We are so proud that you gave us what you gave us and thank you for sharing you with everybody else as well. We completely appreciate that.”
Antonio then asked his father to join him and, noting that the London family were not an “I love you” family, told him that he loved him and that everyone in the Tullahoma community loves and thanks him for everything he has done.
To conclude the ceremony, London said his thanks to everyone and, along with his family, unveil the new street sign for Eugene London Street.