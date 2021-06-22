A portion of West Hogan Street between D.W. Wilson Community Center and the Imagination Station will be renamed in memory of a former Tullahoma Parks and Recreation employee.
City officials announced Monday, June 14, at the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the section of West Hogan Street between Cedar Lane and North Collins Street will be renamed Joe Moon Way in honor of Joe Moon, a 40-year parks and recreation employee who was killed in a car accident in July of 2016.
According to a memo from Interim Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Kraft, Moon began his parks and recreation career with the city Feb. 24, 1975. He held multiple positions within the department during that time, including Parks and Recreation Director, before his retirement on March 2, 2015. Even after he formally retired, Moon continued working with the parks and recreation department on a part-time basis until his death July 14, 2016.
The memo states the city received a request from Moon’s sister, Brenda, to honor her late brother with the memorial designation.
Because this portion of West Hogan Street does not contain any residential or commercial address, the city has the power to designate and rename the roadway without seeking outside approval from the county or state. Memorial designations do require the approval of the board of mayor and aldermen, however.
Monday night, the city officially gave its stamp of approval for the resolution containing the memorial designation. The name will take effect once a street sign bearing the new name is installed.
Funds for the appropriate signage are included in the current parks and recreation budget.
According to Alderman Rupa Blackwell, a dedication ceremony for the newly-named roadway is tentatively planned for either 10 or 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, which would be the anniversary of Moon’s passing. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in addition to the dedication, Blackwell said.