With the change in month comes the annual municipal elections for the city of Tullahoma. The early voting period wrapped up Saturday afternoon for the election, which will take place tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 5.
On the ballot this year are two seats on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education. Incumbent Teresa Lawson is running for reelection, seeking her fourth term on the school board. In addition to Lawson, two more school board hopefuls are seeking to fill the seat currently held by Jessica Fogarty: Matt Jernigan and Andy Whitt. Fogarty decided not to seek reelection this year.
According to Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, the early voting total saw fewer than 500 registered voters cast their ballots in the municipal election.
“Early voting ended Saturday with 406 total voters,” Farrar told The News. The figure is significantly fewer than the previous off-year election in 2019, which saw 765 voters cast their ballot during the early voting period. The figure is also smaller than the 2017 election early voting period, which saw 446 voters cast their ballot early.
According to Farrar, there are 12,337 eligible voters in the city limits, including the Franklin County portion of Tullahoma, putting the early voting total at just over 3% of the voting population of the city.
The polls will open at 8 a.m. Election Day. Districts voting in the municipal election include District 13-4 and Districts 15 through 21. Polls close at 7 p.m. Precinct locations include Grace Baptist Center (District 13-4 and 15), Tullahoma Lion’s Club (District 16), Wesley Heights United Methodist Church (District 17), First Christian Church (District 18), C.D. Stamps Community Center (District 19), Coffee County Senior Citizens Center (District 20) and Wilson Avenue Church of Christ (District 21).