Two of the district’s schools will be getting new ceiling tiles for the coming school year. At the Monday, July 13 meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, the school board approved funding for Bel-Aire Elementary School and East Middle School to have their ceiling tiles replaced.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, the district accepted bids on the project from two different vendors. The two bidders were Abshire’s Interior Acoustic’s of Sumner County and Music City Floors of Nashville.
Both companies received the opportunity to tour the buildings and assess the needed projects, according to Ray.
Abshire’s came in with the lowest bid, with a total project cost of $320,000. Music City Floor’s bid was more than $150,000 more at $491,000.
The bid price includes the removal and disposal of the existing ceiling tile and track support, installation of a new track support, installation of 2-foot-by-2-foot tiles and cleanup, according to a memo on the subject from Ray.
According to the memo, Abshire’s pricing for each school came down to $135,000 for the Bel-Aire replacement and $185,000 for the East Middle replacement.
The funds for this project are included in the current year’s budget, according to Ray.
Ray also said the original plan for the replacement project was to get everything done during fall break (Bel-Aire) and winter break (East), but representatives for Abshire’s did not believe that would be enough time to complete the work.
In an email to The News, Ray said the district will be working with the contractor to coordinate schedules as to limit the disruption to the school day.
“This may include the contractor working over scheduled breaks and weekends to complete the projects,” Ray said in the email.
The school board unanimously accepted the bid from Abshire’s Interior Acoustic’s.
