The city of Tullahoma will soon find out the exact economic impact the arts have in the community, courtesy of a study from Americans for the Arts, an advocacy group for the arts in the nation. The group has a study program, Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) that can measure the economic impact of spending by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, as well as the event-related spending by their audiences during the fiscal year.
This will be the sixth such AEP6 study, according to Americans for the Arts. The previous five studies done by the organization took place in 2015, 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1992.
The Tullahoma Arts Council approached the city board with the proposal to participate in the study, which will cost $1,800. According to Greg Gressel, the city has previously participated in the economic impact study done in 2015. At that time, the report measured the impact of the arts in Tullahoma at $1.1 million.
According to the proposed contract, the customized report provided to the Arts Council and city would provide the impacts of “direct spending by the universe of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations as well as the impacts of event-related expenditures made by arts/cultural audiences.” The report would further analyze the differences between resident and tourist spending.
As a result of becoming a partner with Americans for the Arts for AEP6, a member of the Tullahoma Arts Council will receive an opportunity to attend and participate in a complimentary one-day media training session, which is tentatively set for June 2023.
In order to participate, the contract states the arts council/city must complete five things: identify a primary project contact person; provide a comprehensive list of eligible organizations; assist with data collection from the listed eligible organizations; collect at least 800 audience-intercept surveys; and pay the AEP6 cost-sharing participation fee.
According to the contract, the audience-intercept surveys will take place throughout the 2022 calendar year and be returned to the organization on a quarterly basis. Americans for the Arts estimated the arts council’s total time devoted to the task would be approximately 27 hours.
The board unanimously approved the arts council’s participation in the survey and its associated costs, which are budgeted in the Tullahoma Arts Council line item for the current fiscal year.