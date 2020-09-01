The city has applied for another BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee grant to help construct the new park on Silver Street.
At the Aug. 10 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the grant application was approved by a 6-1 vote, with only Alderman Daniel Berry opposing.
According to Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick, the city is seeking a $750,000 grant to add more features into the new park on the east side of town.
A memo on the grant application states the improvements sought include a fully inclusive park with fitness elements, playground equipment, a pavilion and picnic tables.
“If selected, these improvements would assist the city in completing the master plan for the new park,” the memo states.
According to the BCBST website, the Healthy Places program is a facet of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation and seeks to “provide our neighbors with places that help them get to know one another, form new connections and enjoy healthy activity.”
The nearest community with a BlueCross Healthy Place park is Huntland in Franklin County.
The town of just over 800 “wanted a new inclusive playground for the park in the town center,” according to BCBST. After joining together to raise local funds, the town applied for and received the grant to transform its central park. The park has a fenced playground with multiple seating options and features accessible equipment designed for children of all abilities. It also includes outdoor fitness equipment, a new walking track, sway benches, a basketball court with bleachers, additional parking, water fountains picnic tables and grills, according to BCBST.
For the 2021 grant cycle, only 10 projects statewide will be funded, according to BCBST. Each project must follow one of six templates available: Thrive and Play, Family Fun, Tri-Star Activity, Elite Fitness, Community Hub and Fitness and Fun.
According to city officials, Tullahoma applied for the Thrive and Play template, which includes a fully-inclusive large play area, a “thrive fitness station,” a community pavilion and a swing set and freestanding play.
There are no matching funds required for this grant, according to a memo from Glick.
“Project expenses would be 100% reimbursable by the BlueCross Healthy Places,” the memo states.
Berry brought continuing maintenance costs into discussion of the grant prior to the vote.
“What does this cost us over the next 10 to 15 years to maintain?” he asked.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody clarified that the vote held that night was not to approve any funds for the park but rather to apply for a grant.
Berry understood and continued, citing the ongoing fundraising efforts of Alderman Rupa Blackwell to make needed repairs at Jefferson Street Park.
“Miss Blackwell has done an incredible job going out in the community to raise money to fix a park that we don’t have money to fix,” he said. “We don’t have enough staff to maintain. Here we are saying we don’t have money to maintain the parks we have, but we’re going to add a new $750,000 park. That’s a concern there.”
Berry also addressed potential crime at the future park.
“How are we addressing crime at Silver Street Park? How are we addressing drugs at Silver Street Park? How are we making sure that they’re safe to do this,” he said.
Community Coordinator Winston Brooks, who spearheads many of the city’s grant applications, acknowledged that there is an enforcement issue in that area of town, but countered by saying green spaces help in reducing crime rates overall.
“There are studies that show when you create green spaces and attractive facilities like this, it can change the community,” he said.
Berry volleyed back, saying the improvements come from adding green spaces in conjunction with other efforts, which Brooks agreed with.
Mayor Pro-tem Jimmy Blanks spoke to Berry’s maintenance concerns, saying he had similar concerns for another park on the east side of town.
When he was first elected to the city board, Blanks said, the idea of implementing the Rotary Disc Golf Park by East Middle School gave him pause due to the ongoing maintenance costs.
“I was early to the board, and I had concerns about maintaining a facility like that,” he said. However, Blanks said, he has since found that the disc golf course has proven to be an asset to the community.
“I said we don’t have enough personnel to take care of what we have now, was my quote,” he said, “but we have; we have somehow done that. I’ve been there and asked the same questions, but somehow we have been able to maintain it pretty well – I’m sure it could be better – but I’ve been riding the same horse you’ve been on, too, and you couldn’t have changed my mind then either.”
Blanks said the community tends to “find a way” to maintain all its facilities.
Glick echoed Blanks’s sentiment.
“We always find a way to take care of everything,” he said. “We just have to move things around sometimes.”
