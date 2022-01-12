The city of Tullahoma would like to move forward on plans to renovate the old American Red Cross (ARC) building on South Jackson Street—now named the Baltz Historical Building after former City Administrator Jody Baltz.
In its December meeting, the board approved a grant application to the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program that would allow the city to utilize the building for city and nonprofit activities consistent with the mission of the building and site. Some activities listed by Assistant to the City Administrator Jordan Wilkins include the preservation of the ARC building as one of the few extant structures from the Camp Forrest era of Tullahoma; development of the building for interpreting the history of Camp Peay and Camp Forrest, as well as the Arnold Engineering Development Complex; and utilizing the facility as a meeting space for city boards and departments, staff, the historic commission, the historic preservation society and heritage nonprofit groups.
According to Wilkins, City Engineer Scot St. John has indicated the building is in need of several upgrades before it is ready to be used by the public. In a letter sent to Wilkins, St. John explained he spoke with several current and former members of city staff, including Baltz, Public Works Director Butch Taylor and Maintenance Department employee Margie Hankins on the building’s needs.
Per Hankins, the city’s maintenance department checks on the building monthly for general needs. She detailed that the current electrical panel does not meet current codes as it is installed “in its current location.”
“She obtained a quote from Baker Electric approximately two years ago for approximately $15,000 to change out the panel and perform code related upgrades to old wiring and connections,” St. John said in the email.
Hankins said the HVAC units work properly, as routine maintenance has been performed on them, and the water lines underneath the building were replaced at some point. However, Hankins expressed concern over the service line from the meter to the building, as “it is very old.”
St. John provided documentation from Baltz on an idea for a renovated floor plan, which would see some doorways widened, walls added in certain places and some currently open areas walled off, as well as the addition of cabinetry to display historical artifacts.
St. John recommended multiple upgrades to the building in order to bring it fully up to code for public usage, including replacing the electrical panel and upgrading the wiring and connections; lighting improvements, such as those for lighted displays; replacing the water service line between the building and the meter; enlarging the one restroom in the building for ADA compliance, including the relocation of the door from its current location; replacing of the rear building door concrete landing and steps to meet ADA compliance; replacement of the current wooden ramp system in the front of the building; the addition of handicapped parking spaces to meet current ADA standards; and other parking improvements. Per his estimation, the total estimated costs for these upgrades would be in the neighborhood of $165,000, including $130,800 in approximate construction costs, $25,000 for design fees, $3,000 for a survey and $6,200 for “construction support.”
Despite the price tag, the grant application is only for the maximum amount available from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program, $50,000. According to Wilkins, the grant is 100% funded by the grantor, with no local match required. The grant application was unanimously approved by the city board.
T-Mobile Hometown Grants are announced on a quarterly basis. The last announcement of grant award recipients took place in early December. The next grant awards will be announced in February or March.
The proposed renovations to the building may also be aided by another donation from a partnering organization with the city. The South Central TN Business Development Corporation also donated $5,000 to the city for the purposes of allowing the Baltz Historical Building to interpret “the history of Camp Peay, Camp Forrest and AEDC as a historical museum.”
According to Wilkins, economic development activities such as this project are routinely supported by the Economic Development District Investment Efforts (EDDIE) through such investments.
The $5,000 donation was also unanimously approved by the city board.