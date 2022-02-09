The nutrition department of Tullahoma City Schools is looking to purchase a new cargo van.
At the January meeting of the TCS Board of Education, Nutrition Director Angela Cardwell requested the board approve the purchase of a food service van to add to the department’s fleet. Cardwell said she would be able to purchase said van through state contract pricing via the Tennessee Department of General Services Central Procurement Office. The department does not currently have any vans in its fleet.
Cardwell said the van usage would be limited to transporting product between schools when borrowing is necessary, or when transportation is limited to dropped shipments; assisting in summer feeding routes to increase feeding destinations for the community’s children; and to step in as a backup food delivery van with the district’s food truck—the Starvation Salvation Station (S3)—is out of commission for maintenance so that its routes are not interrupted or canceled.
Additionally, Cardwell said, the van would be critical in running to local retail stores for emergency food purchases in large quantities when the department’s distribution is cut from its suppliers and to eliminate the need to borrow a maintenance van at short notice.
While she did not have a firm delivery date or price nailed down at the meeting, she asked the board for preemptive approval due to the ongoing supply chain issues, which she said were “escalating quickly.” She was able to give the board a ballpark figure of between $30,000 and $45,000, depending on the customization and availability of upgrades needed to equip the van with the department’s needs.
“As of November, there were 20 other districts on the waiting list ahead of me, with an ETA ranging from February to April,” she told the board. “My hope is to get this ordered ASAP, and we can get it by this summer.”
She said the nutrition department had adequate funding to afford the purchase and asked the board for approval of the purchase not to exceed $45,000. The board unanimously approved the not-to-exceed request.