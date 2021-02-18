The timeline the city will use to determine the budget for the next fiscal year has been set.
At the Feb. 8 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, city officials unanimously approved the annual budget adoption schedule, which outlines when the city will hear from various agencies and adopt its budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year (FY22), which begins July 1.
Per the schedule, all city departments will begin submitting their budgets, narratives and schedules to the city’s finance department March 1. All departments must have this completed by March 19, per the schedule.
Following the completion of that stage, the city’s finance director, Sue Wilson and City Administrator Jennifer Moody will compile and review all the submittals. This is scheduled to take place March 22 through April 12.
A city board work session will be held March 22 for all nonprofits and other non-governmental agencies who wish to seek funding from the city for the next fiscal year.
Another work session is scheduled for April 26, where the Tullahoma Airport Authority and the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation will present their annual budget presentations.
Tullahoma City Schools officials are set to present their proposed budget to the board at a third work session scheduled for May 10. The city’s school system budget is presented as part of the city’s overall budget per state law.
Starting March 22, Moody and Wilson will give the FY22 Proposed Operating Budget and Capital Improvements Program to the city board. This is set to conclude May 10, the same day as the school system’s budget presentation.
The city budget ordinance requires three readings, which have also been set.
The first reading of the FY22 budget ordinance is set to take place at the May 24 regular meeting of the city board. Mayor Ray Knowis will present the annual budget message, which traditionally outlines the accomplishments over the last year and proposes new initiatives for the coming fiscal year, at this time. The proposed tax rate for Tullahoma will also be set with the budget ordinance.
The second reading will take place at the June 14 meeting, and the third and final reading of the budget ordinance is set for the June 28 meeting, the last meeting before the new fiscal year.