The City of Tullahoma would support a statewide pause on all gas and diesel taxes, should the state of Tennessee decided to do so, in an effort to reduce pain at the pump.
In March, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution proposed by Alderman Jenna Amacher that supports a temporary moratorium on the gas and diesel taxes if passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. The resolution does not have any direct impact on Tullahoma itself but rather serves as an official position of the city related to the ongoing struggles of working families as they fight inflation and high gas prices.
In addition to supporting a 90-day moratorium on the fuel taxes, the resolution suggests the state’s more than $1.5 billion surplus could be used to offset any lost revenue for the state and local governments from the suspension of the fuel tax collections, citing the fiscal conservatism of the state’s leadership.
The resolution specifically highlights the average cost of gasoline at $4.17 as of March 8.
In proposing the resolution, Amacher said while there wasn’t much the city board could do on the local level to help citizens with gas prices, she felt having the resolution in support of state action would be a signal to residents that the board does hear their concerns and complaints and was doing something that was in its power to do.
Amacher estimated the statewide moratorium would save Tennesseans about 20 cents on the gallon at the pump. Additionally, she said, the federal government could also consider a fuel tax moratorium, which would only add to savings drivers would feel at the pump, to the tune of about 8 to 10 cents per gallon.
“This has bipartisan support,” she said of the state and federal discussions of a fuel tax moratorium. “This would alleviate some of that economic strain and hardship.”
While any potential moratorium on fuel taxes would be temporary, Amacher said she hoped any decision to halt gas taxes at the state level would help out working folks like those who live in Tullahoma.
“Thank you for your cooperation on this, and thank you, Mrs. Moody, for drafting this [resolution] as well,” she said.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell said she was glad to see the provision that suggested replacing any lost revenue from the fuel tax moratorium with surplus funds.
“Right now, it’s a rainy day, I think, so I hope the General Assembly will consider this,” she said.
Alderman Robin Dunn cautioned the board and Tennesseans to be wary of promises made by the General Assembly, saying the state government had made promises to its citizens before and not delivered.
“I just want to caution this board that we can’t always trust our state government to say what they’re going to do,” she said.
The board unanimously passed the resolution.