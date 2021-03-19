The city is taking steps to change its annual election cycle.
Back in July of 2020, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed and sent a resolution requesting a change to its charter to the Tennessee General Assembly. The change in question involves the city’s election cycle and BOMA terms.
City officials want to consolidate the municipal elections with the county general elections, moving from an annual election cycle to a biennial cycle. The proposed change would save the city between $25,000 and $30,000, as off-year elections—those held in odd numbered years—are the sole financial responsibility of the entity hosting the election. During general election years, when the county and/or the state and federal elections take place, the associated costs are shared between all governmental entities, meaning the financial burden on the city is lessened. The city also sees increased voter turnout in general election years, which is another factor under consideration.
Tullahoma’s state representatives, Sen. Janice Bowling and Rep. Rush Bricken, have put forth the corresponding bills in their respective chambers of the state legislature. Once passed by the General Assembly, the city board will then have to ratify the change by a two-thirds majority of the city board. At least five of the city’s elected representatives would have to approve the ratification vote for the charter to be officially changed.
The last time the city sought to chance its charter was in 2017, when the city changed the minimum age an aldermanic candidate could be. At that time, teenager Michael Celiberti sought to run for aldermen before being notified that the city charter prohibited anyone under the age of 21 from running for office. Celiberti mounted a public awareness campaign on the issue and successfully lobbied the city to lower the age of candidacy to 18.
The change
According to city officials, the charter change would also alter aldermanic terms. Currently, terms for the mayor and aldermen are set at three years each, with staggered ends so that only a few members of the board come off every year.
Under the proposed charter amendment, the terms would be altered to four years, and city elections would only be held in even years to join with the county general elections schedule.
As of now, the city has set its municipal elections date for the first Thursday in August, Aug. 5, as required by state law. The seats up for reelection on the ballot as it currently stands are two aldermen: Alderman Sernobia McGee and Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks. There are also two school board member seats up this year, though the charter amendment would not apply to those seats.
Should the charter amendment pass the state legislature and the city’s ratification vote, McGee and Blanks’ terms would continue for another year, coming open again in 2022 along with Aldermen Daniel Berry and Rupa Blackwell.
Additionally, the seats that would come open in 2023 would also be extended by a year, coming up on the reelection cycle in 2024.
The bills (SB1629 and HB1475) outline the process for changing the terms:
“The three candidates who receive the highest number of votes in the August 2022 election shall each be elected for a four-year term, and thereafter, elections will be held for these seats every four years beginning with the elections held in August 2026. The candidate receiving the fourth highest number of votes in the August 2022 election shall be elected for a two-year term, until the Thursday after the first Monday in 2024, or until their successors are elected and qualified. Thereafter, elections will be held for this seat every four years beginning with the elections held in August 2024.”