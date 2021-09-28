The city of Tullahoma has a liquor store problem.
Under current city ordinance, the number of liquor stores that may exist within the city limits is tied to its population figure. Section 8-209 of the city’s municipal code limits the number of retail licenses that may be approved to one per each 4,000 residents. Prior to the 2020 Census, Tullahoma was listed as having just over 18,000 residents, meaning only four liquor stores could exist in town. Since the 2020 Census listed the official population figure at 20,339 residents, one more retail license may be issued to a prospective liquor store owner.
The subject first came up at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, where board members were faced with three prospective liquor store applicants wanting the retail license. Those applicants were Jaie Damron, who planned for a store at 622 Wilson Ave.; Mahendra and Rita Patel, who planned for a 2200 N. Jackson St. store; and Bonny and Amiben Patel, who planned for a 2230 N. Jackson St. store. At that meeting, the city board deferred any action until City Attorney Steve Worsham could contact the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s legal representation for guidance on how to proceed.
It was reported at that meeting that an ABC lawyer explicitly stated the ABC would not evaluate more than one application for a liquor license and that the city board would be responsible for determining which applicant would have their application sent to the state.
Board members wanted more time to take circumstances into consideration as well as allow Worsham to hear from the state on how to move forward. Board members also broached the idea of eliminating the ordinance altogether, which would allow all the applicants to move forward with their plans.
However, at the Monday, Sept. 27 BOMA meeting, City Administrator Jennifer Moody brought another plan to the board.
According to a memo on the item from Moody, it is still wholly the responsibility of the governing body of Tullahoma to enforce its ordinance by “only allowing approval of one additional certificate of compliance.”
“If the Board finds that more than one applicant should be considered for issuance of a certificate of compliance, the recommended approach for selection of one applicant is to facilitate a drawing of names by a third party, not a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen not a direct employee of the City, at a public, open meeting which has been adequately advertised,” Moody’s memo states.
Moody recommended setting a public meeting for the next board meeting, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Before discussion of the issue began, Mayor Ray Knowis stated he would be adding a provision to a motion to approve that would charge city staff with eliminating one Patel applicant from consideration due to the fact that one applicant already owns one liquor store.
Additionally, Knowis pre-empted a discussion on whether to change the ordinance altogether, noting a reduction in the population requirement from 4,000 to 3,000 would only allow the board to approve two certificates instead of all three, which would still leave the board with a difficult decision to make.
“That would increase our liquor licenses by 50 percent,” he said, referencing the potential increase in liquor stores from four to six with that proposed change. “That doesn’t seem fair either.”
Discussion on the subject lasted more than half an hour, with questions from Alderman Daniel Berry and Jenna Amacher on whether or not having a name drawing would be considered arbitrary and capricious, thus inviting a lawsuit from an applicant not selected for the certificate. Worsham countered that all decisions are legal until challenged or overturned by the courts, and the name-drawing system does not currently have any legal decisions on its validity. The two aldermen also questioned whether or not allowing one family to own multiple liquor stores would stifle competition by having that family own 40% of the liquor stores in Tullahoma.
In an out-of-order move, the board allowed for the potential applicants to speak on the issue, Jeff and Jaie Damron, the latter of whom is seeking the certificate, stated they did not believe it was fair to allow for anyone to have a chance at a second liquor store before everyone was afforded the opportunity for one, referencing Mahendra and Rita Patel’s current ownership of Liquor World.
Mahendra and Rita Patel as well as Bonny and Amiben Patel were also offered an opportunity to speak but declined to do so.
Ultimately, the board approved the process in a 5-2 vote, with Amacher and Berry opposed.
The drawing will take place prior to the next BOMA meeting, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the board chambers room of Tullahoma City Hall. Whichever name is drawn will have their certificate of compliance approved and sent to the ABC for approval for a liquor license for Tullahoma’s fifth and final liquor store. The other application will be denied.
Alternatively, one of the applicants could elect to have their name withdrawn from consideration, thus negating the need for the drawing altogether.