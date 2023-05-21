1A - city logo large.jpg

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen spent over $950,000 at the May 8 meeting of the city council, purchasing new vehicles for the city police and fire departments, as well as approving a contract with the statewide emergency radio system.

Vehicles purchased for the city emergency services included three Ford Interceptor SUVs for the police department, totaling at $24,106.10. The cost of these vehicles was lowered from market rate through the Tennessee Statewide Contract Instruction (SWC) and state contract with Trucker’s Lighthouse.