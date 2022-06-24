The budget for the upcoming fiscal year received an amendment of a one-time cost of living bonus by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its second reading.
The proposed FY23 budget includes the priorities for the budget include responding to the significant rise in the cost of living; providing and enhancing services; supporting job creation; and new business development, land development and a vibrant economy. The budget also has the new state certified property tax rate of $1.9532 per $100 of assessed value for all real and personal property for both Franklin County and Coffee County residents of Tullahoma. This new rate is a 19.6% decrease, a reduction of $0.47 cent, to the previous year’s rate, which City Administrator Jennifer Moody explained during the first reading of the budget ordinance at the June 6 special called meeting.
Each year the city is required to hold public hearings on the proposed budget to allow for citizen comments or suggestions, as well as to allow discussion from city board members, and pass the budget ordinance three times before adopting the next year’s operating budget.
During the second reading of the budget, the list of pending capital projects that are anticipated to continue in FY23 were added to the budget. The capital projects include projects for storm water, parks, streets, airport, sidewalks and greenways as well as the North Jackson streetscape, TUA Signalization and more.
At the Monday night meeting, the city board passed the budget unanimously with some amendments made from the first reading.
Alderman Robin Dunn made a motion to make an amendment to the budget to adopt a onetime cost of living adjustment (COLA) bonus.
According to the memo sent to the board by Moody, she met with Finance Director Sue Wilson and Human Resources Director Casta Brice in regards to the previous meeting’s tie-vote taken during discussion of increasing the proposed COLA for all city employees from 5% to 8.5% and developed a recommendation to help address the various points of concern raised during the discussion.
The recommendation to the board is to consider a bonus of $1,500 for all full-time employees and $750 for all part-time employees holding positions that will or have worked for the city of Tullahoma for at least 12 consecutive months. Per the memo, the recommendation for the flat dollar amount raise instead of a percentage increase would address the concern that percentage raises give a larger benefit to high income earners than lower income earners, as well as addressing the concerns of employees experiencing a higher rate of inflation of more than 5%. In addition, the memo stated the $1,500 would be the equivalent of an additional 3.5% raise to the 5% COLA for an employee with an annual salary of $42,000.
“Adding to the proposed raises with a one-time bonus approach would certainly help employees and their families with the temporary high cost of living we are experiencing now,” the memo stated, “and which will hopefully decrease and stabilize in 2023, without obligating the city to more than the already anticipated expenditure increases proposed in the budget (1.5% step and 5% COLA).”
The memo also stated the one-time bonus will come from the city’s reserves as a one-time expenditure.
Alderman Jenna Amacher said while she appreciated the recommendation, she believed it will not be enough because it will not help in the long-term, and would be in more in favor of a percentage pay raise. Alderman Daniel Berry thanked the department heads for addressing the concerns of the employees and for finding a solution. He added while he agreed that a one-time increase is tough but this increase would be equivalent to 8.5% increase across the board.
“Thank you to the administrator, our financial director, human resources and department heads for coming back with a workable solution and a thank you to our employees,” Berry said.
The amendment for the one-time COLA bonus passed unanimously 7-0. Amacher then made the motion to change the COLA from 5% to 7% in addition with the one-time bonus, yet it did receive a second motion so it failed. The final amendment made was to include the list of pending capital projects to the budget ordinance, which the motion was made by Alderman Rupa Blackwell. The amendment passed unanimously. The vote to approve the second reading of the budget passed unanimously.
The third and the final reading of the budget will take place at the June 27 Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.