Brian Carter

Brian Carter

 Anna Coburn photo

The Tullahoma Housing Authority and Mayor Ray Knowis gathered on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the hiring of the housing authority’s new Executive Director, Brian Carter.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all those who helped us make this event possible,” said Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Tullahoma Housing Authority Laurel Stone.

Brian Carter and Ray Knowis

Brian Carter, left, and Mayor Ray Knowis