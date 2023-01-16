civil air patrol.jpg

The Tullahoma Composite Squadron will have a Change of Command for both Senior Members and Cadets on Monday, January 16 at 6:30pm at the Tennessee Army National Guard Readiness Center at 1402 E Carroll St, in Tullahoma. Press and the public are invited to attend and cover this event.

The Tullahoma Composite Squadron currently has 26 senior members and 21 cadets aged 12-18. The squadron is very active in aerospace education, cybersecurity education, cadet programs and emergency services. The squadron has earned the Civil Air Patrol’s Quality Cadet Unit Award for three consecutive years. The squadron’s CyberPatriot competition team earned 1st place in the Gold Tier for the Tennessee All Service Division in 2022.