Nine Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets soloed at Tullahoma during the Southeast Region National Flight Academy - Glider 2023.
Cadets from nine states studied and trained under Glider Certified Flight Instructors July 8-16. Academy Director, Second Lieutenant (2d Lt.) Sue Martin, said the wonderful weather contributed to the near-record (for this academy) 350 sorties launched and recovered this year.
Corporate support for the Tullahoma CAP Glider Flight Academy this year included the Tullahoma Municipal Airport, the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, the Soaring Society of America, and UBSoft (Condor Soaring). Members from the Tullahoma Composite Squadron supporting the academy this year included Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col.) Ralph Bard (Operations), 2d Lt. Leo Benetti-Longhini (Flight Instructor), Lt Col. Rod Cushing (Logistics), 2d Lt. Jere Matty (Flight Instructor), and Senior Member Clark Knutson (Tow Plane Pilot).
Air Operations Branch Director “Air Boss” for the Academy, Mississippi Wing Commander Colonel (Col.) Bob Mims, said these academies are all about the cadets, the young men and women who may become aviation leaders of the future. Awards banquet guest speaker was USAF Col. Randel “Laz” Gordon, Commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold AFB.
Five CAP National Cadet Special Activities (NCSA) for glider training have been scheduled around the country for 2023. The 15 cadets at Tullahoma this year were selected from the over 28,000 cadets in more than 1,500 units around the country.
