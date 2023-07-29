CAP 2d Lt Jere Matty preparing to launch with cadet student.jpeg

Nine Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets soloed at Tullahoma during the Southeast Region National Flight Academy - Glider 2023.

Cadets from nine states studied and trained under Glider Certified Flight Instructors July 8-16. Academy Director, Second Lieutenant (2d Lt.) Sue Martin, said the wonderful weather contributed to the near-record (for this academy) 350 sorties launched and recovered this year.

CAP 2023 glider coming to land at Tullahoma Airport.jpeg