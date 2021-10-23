The Tullahoma Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has been recognized with the Quality Cadet Unit Award (QCUA) at the 2021 Annual Tennessee Wing Conference this month. The Tullahoma Squadron was one of only three squadrons out of the 21 cadet units in Tennessee to achieve this level of performance in 2021. This is the second consecutive year CAP National Headquarters has recognized the Tullahoma Squadron with this award. The Squadron previously received this award in 2016.
Any cadet unit that displays strong program fundamentals can earn the QCUA. State Wing leaders use the program data to identify squadrons that are flourishing. Criteria for the 2021 QCUA were enrollment, onboarding rate, cadet promotion achievements, orientation flights, state or regional encampment participation, emergency services certification percentage, outside activities, Aerospace Excellence, and senior member training progression. Eleven local cadets attended the Kentucky/Tennessee Encampment this summer, and several cadets participated in the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot youth cyber education program locally and at the national level this year.
The Tullahoma Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory, 1402 E Carroll St, Tullahoma. For more information about CAP, and the local Squadron specifically, contact 1st Lt Norris Carden at TN036PublicAffairs@tncap.us or 2d Lt Mark Brown at m3000@bellsouth.net.
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.