The Franklin County School Board’s decision not to do away with the Rebel name and mascot has led to a civil rights discrimination complaint being filed with the State Department of Education against the board and Director of Schools Stanley Bean.
The board voted 5-3 on Oct. 12, 2020, to keep the Rebels name and mascot with Chris Guess, CleiJo Walker, Lance Williams, Christine Hopkins and Caycee Hanger Roberts voting to keep the name.
Those who supported changing it included Linda Jones, Sarah Marhevsky and Sara Liechty.
Those wanting the mascot name removed and a halt to playing “Dixie” have cited that the term “rebel” signifies the oppression linked to slavery.
Those wanting the mascot name to remain cited a lasting tradition they deem needs to be preserved.
Chris Colane, one of the residents addressing the board at the time, filed the 62-page complaint which lists a series of questions that she answered.
Are you making this claim on behalf of a student?
“Yes, I am making this claim of systemic discrimination on behalf of all black students at Franklin County High School,” Colane answered.
She said she believes the school board and Bean acted in a discriminatory manner.
The complaint’s dialogue says that Colane and others attempted to resolve the issue through a petition process that extended from July 12-Oct. 12, 2020, when the vote against the petition was taken.
The complaint says that on July 13, 2020 the school board was petitioned to remove the Rebel mascot, the Colonel Rebel symbol, the “Dixie” fight song and the school seal.
The petition to the school board also called for setting up a committee to select a new mascot and establish a diverse task force to develop dialogue, create awareness and implement training and policies to promote sensitivity to discrimination in the school system.
The board was also petitioned to enforce its own discrimination policy, which prohibits student discrimination, the complaint says.
It says that sports teams at Franklin County High School are called “Rebels,” and African American students are required to play football, basketball, or other sports teams as either “Rebels” or “Rebelettes.”
It also says that “Dixie” is the school fight song, and the school seal is reminiscent of the Confederate flag.
“All these symbols remind African American students of white oppression,” the complaint says. “They are statements that the white population of Franklin County considers itself superior to the black population.
“There can be no equality under such symbols and conditions.”
The complaint says the school board had four months to honor the petition for a task force to develop dialogue and promote sensitivity training about discrimination in the school system. However, it says no steps were taken to implement one or promote education about discrimination.
Bean said Monday the school system and school board did not act in a discriminatory manner.
“The school board addressed the issue here when it voted 5-3 and addressed the accusations,” he said. “We feel we’ve addressed the issue.”
Bean said the school system’s legal counsel has also addressed the issue with the Tennessee Department of Education.
He added that it’s in the Department of Education’s hands on a final decision.
Walker said the school system is waiting to see where the Department of Education stands.
“If they determine there will be an investigation, we’ll go from there,” she said.
Colane said that a rebel-mascot survey was conducted at the high school without any prior education of the students about systemic racism.
“There has been ongoing controversy over the rebel mascot for decades,” Colane said, adding that she is a white female and parent of two former students at Franklin County High School.
She said that her daughter was a student in 1991 when there was a student walkout regarding the rebel mascot and the banning of the Confederate flag at school events.
Colane said her son was a member of the last graduating class of the “old” high school in 2004.
“At that time, there was a broad community expectation that the rebel mascot would be removed at the new high school,” she said. “However, this did not happen.
“More recently, the name of the road to the high school was renamed Rebel Drive.”
Colane said six multi-generational people approached the school board about ongoing systemic racism in the school system.
The complaint says that despite them being former students or having children in the school system, Bean stated in a media interview that “it’s people from the outside who cause divisiveness.”
The complaint says that Shanae Williams, who had addressed the board, is a black FCHS graduate and former cheerleader.
It says she spearheaded the movement to remove the rebel mascot and had written “Project Rebel,” a document about it.
The complaint says Williams also initiated a petition to remove the rebel mascot which was signed by more than 2,500 people.
Williams had said the rebel was selected as the school mascot in 1950 when the student body was exclusively white.
“Therefore, the mascot, especially considering the ongoing systemic racism of the Franklin County School System, is not only exclusive but overtly oppressive to the African American students today,” the complaint says.
Barbara Brannon, who is in her 80s, was one of the first black students to enter Franklin County High School when desegregation was federally enforced in the 1950s.
She told the school board that she was robbed of her black culture and history by being compelled to live in a white Rebel culture.
“We live in your world,” she told the School board.
Brannon also stated that while Franklin County High School was desegregated, it was never integrated. She called for inclusion for all children.
The complaint lists other examples from former students and residents who took issue with keeping what they deem are links to the former Confederacy.