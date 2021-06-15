One of the community’s longtime retailers will be closing its doors for good this weekend.
Claire’s, the retailer most known for its bright colors, ear piercing services and plenty of glitter for young girls, will cease its operations in Tullahoma. The final day of operation will be Sunday, June 20.
Social media announcements on the store closing were met with disappointment and sadness from frequent customers who said they would miss the store and its employees.
According to employees of the store, they were shocked at the quick timeline for getting everything packed up and ready to ship to a different store.
“We weren’t told anything ahead of time,” one employee told The News.
Making things complicated with the situation is the long-term plans for Northgate Mall, where Claire’s has been located for decades. Officials with the mall reportedly plan to close out the interior of the mall and move all existing stores to front-facing locations, moving the former bustling mall to an all-outdoor facing shopping center rather than the business longtime Tullahomans will recall from their past.
Employees told The News they were only given a week and a half’s notice that they would have to pack up everything inside the store—with no “store closing” sales to speak of.
The only sales currently going on inside the Claire’s store are its usual ones, including clearance items 12 for $12, according to employees.
The abrupt closure of the store has left employees feeling shocked and disappointed.
“We’ve been here forever, and now we’re losing our jobs in the matter of a few days,” one employee said.
They said they were told negotiations were ongoing to find a new space for the jewelry and accessories retailer, but they never heard back until June 8, when they were notified they would have to vacate their location after June 20.
“I was told that it was in the making, it was in the works,” employees said. “We didn’t hear anything else until Tuesday.”
With the closure of the Tullahoma store, the nearest Claire’s is located in Murfreesboro, according to the Claire’s website.
According to David Crabtree, the managing partner of the Northgate Mall owner group, Claire’s has been on a month-to-month lease at the mall for many years.
“They elected not to sign a long-term lease in their bankruptcy, and they agreed to stay on a short term month-to-month lease where either party could terminate the lease on 30 days’ notice,” he told The News. “That was something they wanted. They didn’t want to sign a long-term lease.”
Crabtree said Claire’s was offered another space in the market, but that the retailer was “unresponsive” to offers.
“They didn’t give us any indication of whether they were interested or not interested,” he said. “We’re not in dialogue with them about any spaces in either Cherokee Square or Northgate Mall. They could be talking to other property owners in the market about relocating; I simply do not know.”
Crabtree said the group has attempted multiple means of communication with Claire’s to figure out alternative locations for the retailer, including the on-site property manager and the real estate agent representing them, but to no avail.
“That’s the situation with Claire’s,” he told The News, noting that Claire’s was given 60 days’ notice to vacate the mall location, following the terms of the lease.
“It was simply the notice that we were required to give them under our agreement,” Crabtree said. “We gave them that notice, and they did not communicate with us about any potential locations for them, and we reached out not only to them and their managers, we also reached out to the real estate agents that represent them. We really covered that pretty well, I think. I think that’s kind of where it is.”
Another location inside the mall was also given abrupt notice to vacate the premises of Northgate Mall this year. The Book Shelf, the nonprofit book store operated by the Literacy Council, was told earlier this year that it would have to quickly leave the mall after being promised their location by mall management.
The Book Shelf was informally leasing a space inside the mall for free, as it was a nonprofit organization, but Literacy Council members said they were given a last minute eviction notice to find a new home earlier this year, prompting a citywide search for a new home for The Book Shelf.
The book store eventually landed a city-owned property located in downtown Tullahoma, but Literacy Council members expressed their shock at being given the hastened goodbye.
“We were very shocked when they came in on Tuesday afternoon, at closing, to tell us we had 10 days to get out,” said Dot Watson.
Crabtree said the owner group was “disappointed” to see the “negative spin in the media” regarding The Book Shelf situation.
“The reality is that we…were very generous with The Book Shelf for many years,” he said. “We had time constraints on new leases and new construction that necessitated us giving them notice.
“We’re trying to make the mall a better retail project for the community, and we’re working hard to do that. We needed to recapture the space in order to make some of the improvements that are required in order to move forward with the rebranding and repurposing the mall.”
Claire’s is not the only store that has or will leave the interior of the mall.
Bath & Body Works, the fragrance, skin care and candle company that has served as across-the-way neighbors to Claire’s is the other last-remaining inhabitant of Northgate, though it will move to its new location next to Publix next month. The open date for the new location is reportedly July 10.
Other interior tenants of the mall included Cali Nails, which moved across North Jackson Street to its new location next to the former Bojangles building; Tullahoma Awards and Gifts, which moved into the space formerly occupied by Sports Plus; Rue 21, which closed earlier this year; The Book Shelf, which moved into a city-owned building downtown; Urban Republic; Missy’s Spice Shop, which is now located next to EC Design and Print down North Jackson Street; and It’s Glow Time, which moved in 2020 and became part of All Fun-N-Games, located on West Lincoln Street.