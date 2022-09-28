Gavin Clark, the 23-year-old man charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with the death of his five-week old son Noah Clark in January 2020, was convicted Friday of lesser charges, including reckless homicide and abuse.
Clark was arrested in January 2020 after his infant son Noah was treated at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma and Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for severe trauma and did not survive.
The jury’s verdict came following a week-long trial that saw the defendant take the stand on his own behalf to tell the jury what happened in his own words. The week also saw testimony by numerous medical professionals as well as witnesses who cared for the injured infant when he was brought in for treatment after the injury happened at the family’s apartment in Manchester.
During closing arguments Friday, Clark’s attorney, Drew Justice, told jurors that evidence presented by the state prosecutors was simply speculation, and the case was compounding the grief already faced by Clark and Noah’s family.
Justice argued that Clark has always claimed the injury to his infant son was caused when he tripped over a toy truck that had been left on the stairs, causing him to fall and Noah’s head to strike the base of the wall or baseboard.
“Let’s not make this tragedy into something worse, let’s not turn this into an injustice,” the defense attorney said.
Prosecutors argued that Clark was responsible for the blunt-force trauma that reportedly caused five-skull fractures leading to brain swelling and ultimately Noah’s death on Jan. 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
“According to every physician and every piece of evidence that you have, Noah was then subjected to abuse, blunt force trauma to the head,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Ponder told jurors Friday. “Blunt force trauma to the head can happen a lot of different ways, but to a five-week old it can only happen at the hands of someone else, and that someone else was the only other person that was with Noah, the defendant.”
Clark will next appear for sentencing at a later date. Reckless homicide is a Class D Felony which carries two to 12 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $5,000 under Tennessee law.