Gavin Clark

Gavin Clark, the 23-year-old man charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with the death of his five-week old son Noah Clark in January 2020, was convicted Friday of lesser charges, including reckless homicide and abuse.

Clark was arrested in January 2020 after his infant son Noah was treated at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma and Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for severe trauma and did not survive.