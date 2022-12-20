Gavin Clark, the 23-year-old man convicted in the 2020 death of his five-week-old son Noah Clark last September, was sentenced to 23-years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Before his sentence was read, Clark made a statement before the court.
“I am very bothered that my youngest son Noah is gone because of my actions and if I could go back and change anything I would,” Clark said. “Knowing I can’t bothers me and it is going to bother me for the rest of my life. It is something that I can’t change.”
Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Robert (Bobby) T. Carter sentenced Clark, who appeared in court during the hearing, to 23 years in prison for Aggravated Child Abuse, 23 years for Aggravated Child Neglect and four years for two counts of Reckless Homicide that were merged into one. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
“The state requires me to advise the defendant that with pre-trial credits he would be eligible for release in 16 years and six months,” Judge Carter said during the hearing.
Prosecutors argued for a total sentence of 40 years during the hearing.
“The state is recommending that the defendant be sentenced to 25 years for Aggravated Child Abuse and 15 years for Aggravated Child Neglect, consecutive to each other for a total sentence of 40 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Craighead said. “The state also recommends the two convictions for Reckless Homicide be merged and that he receive a single sentence of four years range one to be imposed concurrent to the 40 years.”
Craighead argued that the consecutive sentences, in which time served for a second count begins upon the completion of serving time for a previous count, was appropriate due to the seriousness of the crime.
“Judge, in a case where we have a child that was murdered, a conviction for Aggravated Child Abuse and Aggravated Child Neglect, I would absolutely state that the consecutive sentences absolutely would go for the severity of the offenses that Mr. Clark committed when he murdered his five-week-old child,” she said.
Defense attorney Drew Justice argued that Clark should be treated as a specially mitigated offender, due to factors that included his age when the crime occurred as well as the fact that Clark was under stress in regard to parenting.
“We are asking for a total sentence of 13.5 years for both the Class A Felonies as a specially mitigated offender and to include a concurrent sentence of 2.7 years for the Reckless Homicide,” Justice said during the hearing.
Carter said that he did not accept Clark’s age or his stress levels as mitigating factors for his sentencing but did acknowledge that the aggravated child abuse was not premeditated.
“With respect to factors that have been listed during mitigation, I understand this defendant was 21 years old, I understand that this defendant was probably stressed on the child rearing, but there are hundreds of people in this county that are 21 years old that may get stressed over their children and they don’t resort to these type of activities as far as trying to take care of their children when they are in extremis and so I decline to apply the first two mitigating factors,” Carter said.
Prosecutors argued for multiple enhancement factors, with Carter accepting three of these factors which included that the defendant treated the victim with exceptional cruelty while the offense occurred, and that Noah was particularly vulnerable to the offense because of his age.
Carter said he did have an issue imposing consecutive sentencing on Clark.
“Here is the problem I have with consecutive sentencing with this particular case,” he said. “If I accept the government’s argument of giving this defendant 40 years, then I am going to give this defendant a longer sentence than a person who gets in a fight with his wife and shoots her and commits the offense of second-degree murder.”
Clark will be eligible release in 16 years and six months.
Clark was arrested in January 2020 after his infant son Noah was treated at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma and Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for severe trauma and did not survive.
He was convicted of Aggravated Child Neglect, Aggravated Child Abuse and two counts of Reckless Homicide following a jury trial in September 2022.