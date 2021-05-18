Friday night saw the culmination of 13 years of education for the Tullahoma High School Class of 2021. Under the lights of Wilkins Stadium, 237 Wildcats received their diplomas and closed the book on their time at THS, ready to spread their wings and fly into careers and postsecondary training.
The commencement ceremonies were the first after the unusual drive-through ceremony held in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While things looked much more normal than last year, remnants of the lingering virus were evident in the ticketed event, as graduates were spaced out evenly on the football field rather than close together. School officials said each graduate received an allotment of 12 attendance tickets for family members and friends to attend the ceremony, rather than welcoming full capacity inside Wilkins Stadium. Typically, tickets are reserved for graduates in the event of inclement weather, when the ceremony is moved into the high school gymnasium and under fire code capacity restrictions.
Instead, graduates were able to line up outside and walk the field to their seats as their family, friends, teachers and administrators cheered them on from the track.
The ceremony also featured speeches from the three co-valedictorians of the Class of 2021: Katharine Hills, Hannah Gorman and Sheev Patel. Each valedictorian spoke following the Salutatory address, given by Salutatorian Abigail West. Tullahoma High School has not had three valedictorians in more than 30 years – since the 1980s. The ceremony also featured a look back video produced by local filmmaker Colin Shuran, who also left the halls of Tullahoma High Friday night.