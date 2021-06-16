The Class of 1970 at Tullahoma High School has rewound and reset their 50-year high school reunion for Saturday, July 31, after having to cancel the reunion planned for last 2020. The reunion originally was set for last August during the official 50th anniversary year, but COVID-19 concerns caused the event to be canceled.
“The committee just felt with the unknown issues surrounding COVID-19, we should cancel and regroup in 2021,” Class of 1970 President Randy Partin said.
The reunion will be held at Lakewood Golf & Country Club in Tullahoma from 5:30 to 10 p.m., with a class picture scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“Most of the committee plans just needed to be reconfirmed from last year,” Class Spokesman Ambler Brown said. “Changing the date was a setback we hoped could be avoided but became a necessity. The sad thing is we lost six classmates over the past 12 months. Two were members of our planning committee, so we are especially grateful to be able to hold the reunion this year and welcome back as many classmates as possible.”
“Tullahoma High School means a great deal to the Class of 1970,” Partin said. “We have members who have distinguished themselves in all walks of life across the country, and we’re all proud to be from T-town. I look forward to returning and seeing the changes that have taken place with the school and in the community.”
“Our parents helped send the first men to the moon” Brown said, referencing the July 1969 Apollo 11 flight of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. “That event occurred right as our senior year of high school was about to begin. We remember living through the Cuban Missile Crisis not knowing if we would ever see a day of high school, much less have a future at all.”
“We lived through a time that most people today take for granted, but it was an era of great change for this country,” Leslie Hammer Jones, a member of the 50-year reunion committee said. “We are all very proud to be Tullahoma High School graduates and know what this community has meant to the rest of the nation these past 50 years.”
THS Class of 1970 members need to register in advance to attend the reunion. Information is on THS Facebook Page, or they can call or text 865-368-1291 and leave their contact information to attend.