A recent Tullahoma High School graduate will be starting his college career at one of the top Ivy League schools.
Petros Pisinos graduated Tullahoma High School in 2021 and in August, he will be begin his college career at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., where he will be pursuing a degree in hospitality management through Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration.
Petros will be following in his sister Eleni’s footsteps as she currently attends The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
According to Petros, when he began researching colleges he was looking for schools with good business programs and both Cornell and Penn came up.
“As I looked [into Cornell] more and more I really fell in love with what they offered,” Petros said.
During his time at THS, Petros served as the class president from his sophomore year to his senior year and took part in several sports and clubs like Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Mayor’s Youth Council, cross-country, swimming and tennis.
He stated, like many of his classmates, distance learning and virtual classes created both technological and communication barriers for the classes he was taking.
“Not only do you have to adjust but that material had to be made ready online,” he said, “and it was hard to make that transition because we would have barriers where people just wouldn’t be able to understand.”
The challenges presented to him and his classmates during the last year influenced the speech he gave at graduation.
“My speech resonated a lot with a strong tone and it made them feel ‘Yes we accomplished this,” but don’t give up because there’s more,” Petros said. “There’s always another obstacle but you have your experiences you should rely on those, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes as you can learn from them.”
As he looked back on his time at THS, Petros said what he will remember the most is his time in organizations and sports where members of his team and himself were able to succeed to district finals or regional finals.
“I loved when I have the support of people around me and it was pure love coming from them,” Petros said. “That was just what I wanted.”
As he prepares to start the next chapter of his life Petros said what he will miss the most about home is the sense of familiarity.
“I grew up with the restaurant so I got to see everyone’s face and I got to know their names when they came in,” he said. “I’m going to miss being able to know that tight-knit group of people because it’s hard leaving them to go to an unknown space and expand your boundaries in a way you haven’t before.”