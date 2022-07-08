A store employee’s job went up in smoke after she reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $3,000 worth of cigarettes from the store where she had worked.
The suspect, Brianna N. Taylor, 22, of Normandy is charged with theft by embezzlement. She is charged with spirting away cigarettes from the Wilson Avenue store where she worked. Police were dispatched to the store to speak with the regional manager who had made a troubling discovery.
“After conducting inventory of the merchandise, he discovered there was $2,900 dollars of cigarettes missing,” the police report revealed.
The manager clarified the cigarettes went missing over a period of five months and that Taylor was a suspect in the shrinkage. Police then read Taylor her rights and questioned her about the missing smokes.
“She admitted to stealing the cigarettes for her father, boyfriend and herself since January 2022,” the police report revealed, noting she was arrested on the spot and booked for theft.